Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, country rank, annual income, and more stats

Sunita Thapa Magar, aka Sooneeta, is a Free Fire YouTuber who competes as a professional esports athlete, representing “Team Lava.” She was recently featured on YouTube’s Creator Spotlight.

On YouTube, she has a massive fanbase and currently has around 4.14 million subscribers on the channel. Here’s an overview of her ID and other details.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Sooneeta

Sooneeta has competed in 21369 squad games and has 4899 victories, leading to a win percentage of 22.92%. The player has 51610 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Coming to the duo mode, she has 1907 matches to her name and has come out on top on 295 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 15.46%. With 3461 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The streamer has featured in 887 solo games and has a win tally of 63, managing a win rate of 7.10%. In these matches, she has notched 1378 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Sooneeta

Sooneeta has played 136 squad matches in the ongoing season and has bettered her foes in 45 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 33.08%. She has accumulated 359 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Meanwhile, she has won 3 of the 8 duo games, which converts to a win percentage of about 37.50%. The content creator has 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Ankush FF's Free Fire ID number, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

Income

Sooneeta's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade states Sooneeta’s estimated monthly earnings to be in the range of $2.2K - $34.6K. Her annual income is projected to be between $25.9K - $415.1K.

YouTube channel and country rank

At the time of writing, Sooneeta had 670 videos uploaded to her YouTube channel, collecting over 320.93 million views. She creates content related to various aspects like gameplay, events, guides, and more.

Although Sooneeta is from Nepal, her channel location is set as India on YouTube. Based on that, she’s placed at the 572nd position in the country. Tap on this link to reach her YouTube channel.

Also read: Ajjubhai94's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, YouTube rank, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen