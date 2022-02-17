How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Free Fire MAX has a profusion of cosmetics obtainable, and users are generally required to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies. Many players do so and receive the items. However, this is not an option for non-spending gamers.

This leads players to search for ways that can help them get their hands on diamonds at absolutely no cost. There are numerous methods available to them, with the following being a list of the most effective ones.

Obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Before discussing ways to do so, users should know that earning free diamonds is not an easy task and will require considerable effort. They should also read the terms of service for the apps/websites listed below.

On that note, here are the methods:

3) Booyah

The app features several events for players to participate in (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah serves as one of the options for gamers, and the application is developed by Garena itself. Players can participate in numerous events and gain free rewards such as diamonds, gift cards, and other things like skins.

However, for the prizes to be transmitted into the game, users should link the application to their Free Fire account.

2) GPT Apps and Websites

SwagBucks is an example of a GPT website (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT (GetPaidTo) applications and websites are another way players can acquire free diamonds. Essentially, they require them to fulfill specific tasks/offers, such as surveys and app downloads.

Later, gamers will become eligible to claim a prize as a result of completing the offers. The rewards available for redemption generally include Gift Cards that they can use to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is by far the most effective way, and many players will be aware of its overall functionality. This app simply requires users to complete short and basic surveys for free Play Credits.

They can then acquire the diamonds once a sufficient number of credits have been gathered for a top-up. They may also be kept for special airdrops that provide a significantly greater deal on the purchase.

Edited by Shaheen Banu