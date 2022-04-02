How to get free pet skin in Free Fire MAX today (April 2022)

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX’s latest collaboration with the Bang Tan Boys (BTS) has become a massive hit.

From offering cool costume bundles to various in-game accessories, a wide variety of events revolving around the collaboration have been introduced.

The BTS events commenced on March 25, 2022, and will continue until April 15, 2022. Here are the remaining events that are yet to be introduced in the battle royale game:

BTS Week Mission (from April 4 to April 15)

Redeem Golden Undaunted Sports Car (from April 4 to April 15)

Booyah Challenge (from April 8 to April 15)

Log in for the free Breezer Skyboard (April 9)

Weekend Playtime (from April 9 to April 10)

Pop Sway (from April 2 to April 15)

Neon Stick Exchange 2 (from April 2 to April 16)

Free Fire MAX: Get new pet skin

The “Get New Pet Skin” event in Free Fire MAX is similar to other mission-based events, where players can claim rewards once they complete the missions assigned. It is one of the BTS events that was introduced today, April 1, 2022, and will continue until April 11, 2022.

Mobile gamers will have to complete certain missions to get the following rewards:

Play any match for 50 minutes – 5 Pet Food

Play any match for 100 minutes – 5 Pet Food

Play any match for 200 minutes – Pet Skin: Tricky Jolly

The Tricky Jolly pet skin is meant for Mr. Waggor. Mobile gamers must have the pet in their possession to use the skin. The description of the pet skin is as follows:

“Have you met a penguin in army green?”

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability (Image via Garena)

Mr. Waggor is one of the most popular pets in Free Fire MAX. The pet’s ability, Smooth Gloo, provides players with Gloo Wall grenades whenever they are low on supply.

Mr. Waggor is best paired with characters like Skyler and Xayne. Players can purchase pets from the in-game store and level up to make their ability more powerful.

How to claim pet skin and other rewards?

Various rewards offered by the Get New Pet Skin event (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Events icon.

Step 2: Then, they will have to go to the Gen FF tab and tap on "Get New Pet Skin."

Step 3: If mobile gamers have completed the listed missions, they will be able to see a yellow Claim button that they can tap to redeem the rewards.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha