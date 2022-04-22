COD Mobile announces two new maps for Season 4

COD Mobile Season 3 is slowly coming to an end and players are getting the initial teasers for the upcoming season. New weapons and new maps for multiplayer will also be added for players to explore.

Furthermore, the Pioneer Tournaments will also go live next season. Other major changes are also lined up for Season 4.

John @TheCassiniJohn It's getting hotter!



Crash land on this desert oasis called Satellite when It's getting hotter!Crash land on this desert oasis called Satellite when #CODMobile Season 4 goes live! 🥵🔥 It's getting hotter! 🌵 Crash land on this desert oasis called Satellite when #CODMobile Season 4 goes live! https://t.co/uWjh9IZ4AZ

Two new maps are coming to the game next season. One of them was leaked during the latest test server trials and the other was teased on the official Twitter handle of the title.

Modern Warfare 2019 and Black ops Cold War maps coming to COD Mobile in Season 4

COD Mobile has teased that a Modern Warfare 2019 map is coming to the game in Season 4. Modern Warfare 2019 has provided a lot of maps off late, including Hacienda Del Patron. It was one of the latest additions to the ranked match pool in the game. In Season 4, players will be able to explore the Khandor Hideout map from Modern Warfare 2019.

Khandor Hideout is a map set in a town with the same name and was featured in the campaign mission as a hideout for Al-Qatala.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Time for a deadly game of hide-and-seek!



The stakes are high on this new Time for a deadly game of hide-and-seek!The stakes are high on this new #CODMobile multiplayer map, going live in Season 4! 👀😈 Time for a deadly game of hide-and-seek! 📈 The stakes are high on this new #CODMobile multiplayer map, going live in Season 4! https://t.co/nEd54dfqwR

Activision has added old maps from the Call of Duty franchise to the mobile title every new season. There are very few original maps for CODM and this has been one factor the community wants to change in the game.

However, old maps from previous titles also add a nostalgic factor that most players love to explore in the new setting.

CoD Mobile Intel @codmINTEL



• New Mode - Ground War & Tournaments

• New Maps - Khandor Hideout & Satellite

• New Weapons - Koshka & Kali Sticks

• New Event - Sandstorm's Eye New Contents set to launch next Season in #CODMobile • New Mode - Ground War & Tournaments• New Maps - Khandor Hideout & Satellite• New Weapons - Koshka & Kali Sticks• New Event - Sandstorm's Eye New Contents set to launch next Season in #CODMobile.• New Mode - Ground War & Tournaments• New Maps - Khandor Hideout & Satellite• New Weapons - Koshka & Kali Sticks• New Event - Sandstorm's Eye https://t.co/2RIauPZLjq

Black Ops Cold War is also contributing a new map for the upcoming season and that will be Satellite. Satellite will also be coming with a special mode known as Ground Wars. Satellite was first spotted in the public test build before the release of Season 3.

The Ground Wars mode on Satellite will feature vehicles of multiple kinds that players can use to capture their territories on the map.

With just a week left in Season 3, players can expect new maps to be added as soon as the game's update for Season 4 drops.

Edited by Srijan Sen