COD Mobile might introduce Koshka and Kali Sticks in Season 4

Kali Sticks from Modern Warfare and Koshka sniper rifle from Black Ops 4 is the upcoming weapons in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
Kali Sticks from Modern Warfare and Koshka sniper rifle from Black Ops 4 is the upcoming weapons in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Apr 05, 2022 05:43 PM IST
COD Mobile Season 4 is still a long way off as Season 3 is only around a week away. Players have a lot to explore, including new maps and weapons. A brand new Battle Pass has also been released with 50 tiers of exclusive content for players to unlock. However, the test server for Season 3 has revealed a lot of new content for the upcoming seasons.

With the MAC 10 SMG already in the game and no other new weapons lined up, it seems like developers are going to change the trend of releasing two new weapons every season. Apart from the MAC 10 SMG this season, players will be getting a new attachment for the AK-47, which will be released during the same time as the mythic drop.

With a recent update, the AK-47 mythical blueprint "Radiance" has received a soundtrack in the mythic leveling menu.Full video version:youtu.be/WQo-WC1Awmw https://t.co/FtJ8gmph1I

However, the game files have revealed two new weapons, and players might be seeing them soon in the upcoming season.

Kali Sticks might be the most preferred melee in COD Mobile Season 4

Leaks from the test server suggest there are two new weapons waiting to be launched in the game. The first one is the Koshka sniper rifle from Black Ops 4. The Koshka is a bolt-action sniper rifle with fast handling.

Hot Take: Koshka is the best sniper in Black Ops 4twitch.tv/abkheng#callofduty #COD #twitch #stream #live #PS4 #noobs #sniper #blackout https://t.co/ulqwCqP0zw

In Black Ops 4, content creators often used it to play aggressively as it would kill with one shot to the chest and above. The ADS time on the sniper is also quite commendable and allows players to dark scope enemies at close ranges with ease.

New Weapons leaked from Chinese Test Server. #CODMobile• MAC-10 (SMG)• Koshka (Sniper)• Kali Sticks (Meele) https://t.co/Xl71s0hqAM

As for the new melee option coming to COD Mobile, the Chinese test server has an empty slot titled Kali Sticks. For those unaware, Kali Sticks are extremely mobile and deal huge damage in Warzone and are often used by players to beat down enemies with full shields within seconds.

Kali sticks + dead silence = Highlight Clip#cod #codmobile #codclips #codhighlights #callofduty #callofdutyhighlights #modernwarfare #warzone #Gaming #Videogames #twitch #callofduty #codwarzone #modernwarfaregameplay#battleroyale #callofdutymodernwarfare#codclipsdaily https://t.co/AlAnHfaq3Q
Kali Sticks might be released for the mobile title next season and will probably feature in events where players have to complete a few challenges to unlock them. More intel on both the weapons can be expected in a couple of weeks when the end of Season 3 is on the horizon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
हिन्दी