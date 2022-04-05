COD Mobile might introduce Koshka and Kali Sticks in Season 4

COD Mobile Season 4 is still a long way off as Season 3 is only around a week away. Players have a lot to explore, including new maps and weapons. A brand new Battle Pass has also been released with 50 tiers of exclusive content for players to unlock. However, the test server for Season 3 has revealed a lot of new content for the upcoming seasons.

With the MAC 10 SMG already in the game and no other new weapons lined up, it seems like developers are going to change the trend of releasing two new weapons every season. Apart from the MAC 10 SMG this season, players will be getting a new attachment for the AK-47, which will be released during the same time as the mythic drop.

However, the game files have revealed two new weapons, and players might be seeing them soon in the upcoming season.

Kali Sticks might be the most preferred melee in COD Mobile Season 4

Leaks from the test server suggest there are two new weapons waiting to be launched in the game. The first one is the Koshka sniper rifle from Black Ops 4. The Koshka is a bolt-action sniper rifle with fast handling.

In Black Ops 4, content creators often used it to play aggressively as it would kill with one shot to the chest and above. The ADS time on the sniper is also quite commendable and allows players to dark scope enemies at close ranges with ease.

As for the new melee option coming to COD Mobile, the Chinese test server has an empty slot titled Kali Sticks. For those unaware, Kali Sticks are extremely mobile and deal huge damage in Warzone and are often used by players to beat down enemies with full shields within seconds.

Kali Sticks might be released for the mobile title next season and will probably feature in events where players have to complete a few challenges to unlock them. More intel on both the weapons can be expected in a couple of weeks when the end of Season 3 is on the horizon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi