COD Mobile Season 3: Weapon balance adjustment Patch Notes

COD Mobile Season 3 is live, and players have a lot to check out in this new update. There is a brand new SMG, Operator Skill, attachments for weapons, maps, and a Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content.

Apart from the flashy items, weapon balance adjustments are also an essential part of every season update. Developers adjust weapons in each update so that only a handful do not remain the best in the game for a long time. The current meta is quite a dynamic one. Although Kilo-141 and CBR4 are still the top two, players will enjoy the new nerfs and buffs for various weapons in Season 3.

After Type-25, it is time for another OG weapon to reign in the game in Season 3. The ICR-1 has been buffed, and players who have been playing this game for more than two years will remember the ICR-1 meta from the glory days in the past.

All weapon balance adjustments in Season 3 of COD Mobile

A couple of years later, COD Mobile has buffed two OG weapons in the same season. The ICR-1 and the M$ are now buffed and quite viable weapons in the current meta.

The weapon balance patch notes have been sourced from the official subreddit post for the Season 3 update.

Multiplayer balance adjustments

SP-R 208

Abdominal Damage Multiplier: Decreased

Hand Damage Multiplier: Increased

HVK-30

Base:

Range Damage Frame: Adjusted

Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased

Large-Caliber Ammos:

Range: Adjusted

Damage: Adjusted

M4

Hand Damage Multiplier: Increased

Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased

Empty Reload Time: Decreased

ADS Time: Decreased

Bullet Spread: Decreased

Peacekeeper MK2

First Range: Increased

Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased

FR .556

Vertical Recoil: Adjusted

Leg Damage Multiplier: Increased

ICR-1

Base Damage: Increased

Shooting Range: Adjusted

Head Damage Multiplier: Increased

JAK-12

Stacking of Disable Perk: Reduced

Explosive Mag Slowing Effect: Reduced

CR-56 AMAX

Base Spread: Reduced

Kilo 141

Extended Mag:

Movement Speed: Decreased

Reload Time: Increased

Large Extended Mag:

Movement Speed: Decreased

Reload Time: Increased

OWC Marksman:

Movement Speed: Decreased

Katana

Max Damage Distance: Decreased

Effective Damage Judgment Time: Decreased

These weapon adjustments will last this season and more if developers do not change their stats in the next one. Weapons are usually adjusted if they become overpowered, and players are unable to counter them in a fair gunfight.

