COD Mobile Season 3: Weapon balance adjustment Patch Notes

COD Mobile Season 3 is live, and players have a lot to check out in this new update. There is a brand new SMG, Operator Skill, attachments for weapons, maps, and a Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content.
Apart from the flashy items, weapon balance adjustments are also an essential part of every season update. Developers adjust weapons in each update so that only a handful do not remain the best in the game for a long time. The current meta is quite a dynamic one. Although Kilo-141 and CBR4 are still the top two, players will enjoy the new nerfs and buffs for various weapons in Season 3.
After Type-25, it is time for another OG weapon to reign in the game in Season 3. The ICR-1 has been buffed, and players who have been playing this game for more than two years will remember the ICR-1 meta from the glory days in the past.
All weapon balance adjustments in Season 3 of COD Mobile
A couple of years later, COD Mobile has buffed two OG weapons in the same season. The ICR-1 and the M$ are now buffed and quite viable weapons in the current meta.
The weapon balance patch notes have been sourced from the official subreddit post for the Season 3 update.
Multiplayer balance adjustments
SP-R 208
- Abdominal Damage Multiplier: Decreased
- Hand Damage Multiplier: Increased
HVK-30
Base:
- Range Damage Frame: Adjusted
- Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased
- Large-Caliber Ammos:
- Range: Adjusted
- Damage: Adjusted
M4
- Hand Damage Multiplier: Increased
- Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased
- Empty Reload Time: Decreased
- ADS Time: Decreased
- Bullet Spread: Decreased
Peacekeeper MK2
- First Range: Increased
- Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased
FR .556
- Vertical Recoil: Adjusted
- Leg Damage Multiplier: Increased
ICR-1
- Base Damage: Increased
- Shooting Range: Adjusted
- Head Damage Multiplier: Increased
JAK-12
- Stacking of Disable Perk: Reduced
- Explosive Mag Slowing Effect: Reduced
CR-56 AMAX
- Base Spread: Reduced
Kilo 141
Extended Mag:
- Movement Speed: Decreased
- Reload Time: Increased
Large Extended Mag:
- Movement Speed: Decreased
- Reload Time: Increased
OWC Marksman:
- Movement Speed: Decreased
Katana
- Max Damage Distance: Decreased
- Effective Damage Judgment Time: Decreased
These weapon adjustments will last this season and more if developers do not change their stats in the next one. Weapons are usually adjusted if they become overpowered, and players are unable to counter them in a fair gunfight.