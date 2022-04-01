×
Create
Notifications

COD Mobile Season 3: Weapon balance adjustment Patch Notes

Know all the weapon balance adjustments in the new COD Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid (Image via Activision)
Know all the weapon balance adjustments in the new COD Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 01, 2022 02:17 PM IST
News

COD Mobile Season 3 is live, and players have a lot to check out in this new update. There is a brand new SMG, Operator Skill, attachments for weapons, maps, and a Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content.

3️⃣🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is LIVE!☀ Fun under the sun by day, dancing shoes on by night.🕺💃🆕 New Battle Pass is available now in #CODMobile! https://t.co/ymTdRP1sn4

Apart from the flashy items, weapon balance adjustments are also an essential part of every season update. Developers adjust weapons in each update so that only a handful do not remain the best in the game for a long time. The current meta is quite a dynamic one. Although Kilo-141 and CBR4 are still the top two, players will enjoy the new nerfs and buffs for various weapons in Season 3.

After Type-25, it is time for another OG weapon to reign in the game in Season 3. The ICR-1 has been buffed, and players who have been playing this game for more than two years will remember the ICR-1 meta from the glory days in the past.

All weapon balance adjustments in Season 3 of COD Mobile

A couple of years later, COD Mobile has buffed two OG weapons in the same season. The ICR-1 and the M$ are now buffed and quite viable weapons in the current meta.

The weapon balance patch notes have been sourced from the official subreddit post for the Season 3 update.

Multiplayer balance adjustments

SP-R 208

  • Abdominal Damage Multiplier: Decreased
  • Hand Damage Multiplier: Increased

HVK-30

Base:

  • Range Damage Frame: Adjusted
  • Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased
  • Large-Caliber Ammos:
  • Range: Adjusted
  • Damage: Adjusted

M4

  • Hand Damage Multiplier: Increased
  • Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased
  • Empty Reload Time: Decreased
  • ADS Time: Decreased
  • Bullet Spread: Decreased

Peacekeeper MK2

  • First Range: Increased
  • Chest/Upper Arm Damage Multiplier: Increased

FR .556

  • Vertical Recoil: Adjusted
  • Leg Damage Multiplier: Increased

ICR-1

  • Base Damage: Increased
  • Shooting Range: Adjusted
  • Head Damage Multiplier: Increased

JAK-12

  • Stacking of Disable Perk: Reduced
  • Explosive Mag Slowing Effect: Reduced

CR-56 AMAX

  • Base Spread: Reduced

Kilo 141

Extended Mag:

  • Movement Speed: Decreased
  • Reload Time: Increased

Large Extended Mag:

  • Movement Speed: Decreased
  • Reload Time: Increased

OWC Marksman:

  • Movement Speed: Decreased

Katana

  • Max Damage Distance: Decreased
  • Effective Damage Judgment Time: Decreased
Also Read Article Continues below

These weapon adjustments will last this season and more if developers do not change their stats in the next one. Weapons are usually adjusted if they become overpowered, and players are unable to counter them in a fair gunfight.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी