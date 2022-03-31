×
Create
Notifications

COD Mobile Season 3: All free and premium Battle Pass cosmetics

COD Mobile Season 3 is live, and players can unlock multiple unique items from the free and paid Battle Passes (Image via Activision)
COD Mobile Season 3 is live, and players can unlock multiple unique items from the free and paid Battle Passes (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 31, 2022 05:39 PM IST
News

COD Mobile Season 3 is live, and there is a lot to check out in the new season. The new weapon Mac-10 is now available for free, and players can easily unlock it from the Battle Pass. Furthermore, there are 50 new tiers of content in the Battle Pass that players can unlock if they purchase the premium pass. The new map Miami Strike is also out for players to play and adapt to.

The Battle Pass is unique, and players will definitely appreciate the variety this pass has to offer. The fan-favorite Gunzo operator skin is finally a part of the Battle Pass, and along with the other characters, the 80s retro theme has been knocked home.

3️⃣🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is LIVE!☀ Fun under the sun by day, dancing shoes on by night.🕺💃🆕 New Battle Pass is available now in #CODMobile! https://t.co/ymTdRP1sn4

Free-to-play players can also unlock a host of new items from the pass. There is a new operator skill, new charms, emotes, backpacks, and more that players will be able to unlock during the entire season by simply grinding the pass.

All cosmetics players can unlock from the 50 tiers of the free and premium COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass

There are two ways to purchase the COD Mobile Battle Pass. Players can simply unlock the premium pass in the first tier and grind the rest of it. However, if they do not mind spending a few extra bucks, they can unlock the special bundle offer and directly unlock the pass till tier 13. Furthermore, they will receive a few extra gifts, like avatars, epic nunchuks, parachutes, and more.

Free Battle Pass tiers

  • Sticker- Laser Bolt
  • Ninja- Wired In
  • Concussion Grenade- Wired In
  • Reactor Core- Operator Skill
  • M13- Tubular
  • Defender- Wired In
  • New functional SMG- MAC-10
  • ORV- Wired In
  • Heartbeat Sensor- Wired In
  • Charm- Shredded
  • EMP- Wired In
  • Cordite- Tubular
  • Scout- Wired In
  • Locus- Tubular
  • AS-VAL- Tubular
  • Calling Card- Cultural Expert
3️⃣🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is prepared for landing!👀 Check out what's new and coming this season!🆕 New season launching later today at 5PM PT in #CODMobile! https://t.co/3yeE7hbNca

Paid Battle Pass tiers

  • Gunzo- Clownpin
  • HBRa3- Jaguar 3000
  • Calling Card- Retro Merch
  • Spray- Beary Rad
  • Backpack- 6 String Axe
  • Motorcycle- Very Cool
  • Katana- Very Cool
  • R9-0- Frontier
  • Park- Glam
  • Emote- Rock N' Roll Lifestyle
  • MX9- Very Cool
  • Spotter- Very Cool
  • Cyro Bomb- Very Cool
  • Parachute- Very Cool
  • Wingsuit- Very Cool
  • DL Q33- Space Captain
  • American Bulldog- Chrome Dome
  • Type-25- Very Cool
  • Kilo-141- Hair Metal
  • SMRA- Very Cool
  • helicopter- Very Cool
  • Airborne- Very Cool
  • Charm- Banana
  • Killgore- New Operator
  • MAC-10- Banana Blaster
  • Frame- Glam
  • Avatar- 141 Clown. St
Also Read Article Continues below

COD Mobile players who purchase the pass will also get back the entire cost of the premium pass, which they can use to purchase next season's pass or other items from the store.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी