COD Mobile Season 3: All free and premium Battle Pass cosmetics

COD Mobile Season 3 is live, and there is a lot to check out in the new season. The new weapon Mac-10 is now available for free, and players can easily unlock it from the Battle Pass. Furthermore, there are 50 new tiers of content in the Battle Pass that players can unlock if they purchase the premium pass. The new map Miami Strike is also out for players to play and adapt to.
The Battle Pass is unique, and players will definitely appreciate the variety this pass has to offer. The fan-favorite Gunzo operator skin is finally a part of the Battle Pass, and along with the other characters, the 80s retro theme has been knocked home.
Free-to-play players can also unlock a host of new items from the pass. There is a new operator skill, new charms, emotes, backpacks, and more that players will be able to unlock during the entire season by simply grinding the pass.
All cosmetics players can unlock from the 50 tiers of the free and premium COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass
There are two ways to purchase the COD Mobile Battle Pass. Players can simply unlock the premium pass in the first tier and grind the rest of it. However, if they do not mind spending a few extra bucks, they can unlock the special bundle offer and directly unlock the pass till tier 13. Furthermore, they will receive a few extra gifts, like avatars, epic nunchuks, parachutes, and more.
Free Battle Pass tiers
- Sticker- Laser Bolt
- Ninja- Wired In
- Concussion Grenade- Wired In
- Reactor Core- Operator Skill
- M13- Tubular
- Defender- Wired In
- New functional SMG- MAC-10
- ORV- Wired In
- Heartbeat Sensor- Wired In
- Charm- Shredded
- EMP- Wired In
- Cordite- Tubular
- Scout- Wired In
- Locus- Tubular
- AS-VAL- Tubular
- Calling Card- Cultural Expert
Paid Battle Pass tiers
- Gunzo- Clownpin
- HBRa3- Jaguar 3000
- Calling Card- Retro Merch
- Spray- Beary Rad
- Backpack- 6 String Axe
- Motorcycle- Very Cool
- Katana- Very Cool
- R9-0- Frontier
- Park- Glam
- Emote- Rock N' Roll Lifestyle
- MX9- Very Cool
- Spotter- Very Cool
- Cyro Bomb- Very Cool
- Parachute- Very Cool
- Wingsuit- Very Cool
- DL Q33- Space Captain
- American Bulldog- Chrome Dome
- Type-25- Very Cool
- Kilo-141- Hair Metal
- SMRA- Very Cool
- helicopter- Very Cool
- Airborne- Very Cool
- Charm- Banana
- Killgore- New Operator
- MAC-10- Banana Blaster
- Frame- Glam
- Avatar- 141 Clown. St
COD Mobile players who purchase the pass will also get back the entire cost of the premium pass, which they can use to purchase next season's pass or other items from the store.