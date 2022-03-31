COD Mobile Season 3: All free and premium Battle Pass cosmetics

COD Mobile Season 3 is live, and there is a lot to check out in the new season. The new weapon Mac-10 is now available for free, and players can easily unlock it from the Battle Pass. Furthermore, there are 50 new tiers of content in the Battle Pass that players can unlock if they purchase the premium pass. The new map Miami Strike is also out for players to play and adapt to.

The Battle Pass is unique, and players will definitely appreciate the variety this pass has to offer. The fan-favorite Gunzo operator skin is finally a part of the Battle Pass, and along with the other characters, the 80s retro theme has been knocked home.

Free-to-play players can also unlock a host of new items from the pass. There is a new operator skill, new charms, emotes, backpacks, and more that players will be able to unlock during the entire season by simply grinding the pass.

All cosmetics players can unlock from the 50 tiers of the free and premium COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass

There are two ways to purchase the COD Mobile Battle Pass. Players can simply unlock the premium pass in the first tier and grind the rest of it. However, if they do not mind spending a few extra bucks, they can unlock the special bundle offer and directly unlock the pass till tier 13. Furthermore, they will receive a few extra gifts, like avatars, epic nunchuks, parachutes, and more.

Free Battle Pass tiers

Sticker- Laser Bolt

Ninja- Wired In

Concussion Grenade- Wired In

Reactor Core- Operator Skill

M13- Tubular

Defender- Wired In

New functional SMG- MAC-10

ORV- Wired In

Heartbeat Sensor- Wired In

Charm- Shredded

EMP- Wired In

Cordite- Tubular

Scout- Wired In

Locus- Tubular

AS-VAL- Tubular

Calling Card- Cultural Expert

Paid Battle Pass tiers

Gunzo- Clownpin

HBRa3- Jaguar 3000

Calling Card- Retro Merch

Spray- Beary Rad

Backpack- 6 String Axe

Motorcycle- Very Cool

Katana- Very Cool

R9-0- Frontier

Park- Glam

Emote- Rock N' Roll Lifestyle

MX9- Very Cool

Spotter- Very Cool

Cyro Bomb- Very Cool

Parachute- Very Cool

Wingsuit- Very Cool

DL Q33- Space Captain

American Bulldog- Chrome Dome

Type-25- Very Cool

Kilo-141- Hair Metal

SMRA- Very Cool

helicopter- Very Cool

Airborne- Very Cool

Charm- Banana

Killgore- New Operator

MAC-10- Banana Blaster

Frame- Glam

Avatar- 141 Clown. St

COD Mobile players who purchase the pass will also get back the entire cost of the premium pass, which they can use to purchase next season's pass or other items from the store.

