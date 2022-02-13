How many players play Call of Duty Warzone in 2022?

Call of Duty Warzone is the second battle royale in the Call of Duty franchise. It has been trendy among fans since its release in 2020. But the question remains how many players are keeping the game alive in 2022 and what would the accurate player count be around two years after the game's release?

A typical Call of Duty game is released annually with a $60 price tag. Warzone changed that tradition by being a free-to-play standalone battle royale. It was initially based on 2019 's Modern Warfare and incorporated Black Ops Cold War content and weapons.

How popular is Call of Duty Warzone among players in 2022?

Call of Duty Warzone is the bridge between the two games. Verdansk was pulled back in time to 1984. The game is free to play and incredibly accessible as new players could have the Call of Duty experience without the heavy $60 price tag. We saw a lot of new players dropping into Warzone, even if they were new to the Call of Duty franchise.

It seems that many of these new players stayed seeing the game's popularity even after two years of release. Unfortunately, there is no active player count for Call of Duty Warzone in-game. In fact, seeing the number of players online at any given point in a game dominated by console players is impossible.

Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be 100 million players and counting.Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. 100 million players and counting. Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. https://t.co/knanptnCMU

Activision has confirmed that Warzone has had over 100 million players since its launch in 2020. This statistic was approved by the company on April 20 last year. There are no live player counts that are officially available. Like Call of Duty, titles were pulled off Steam and on to Batte.net. It isn't possible to look at PC player counts either as Steam's public API isn't available.

Warzone's player count is expected to increase if it gets a release on mobile devices in the future. Competitors like Fortnite and Apex Legends had mobile releases. Given the success of Call of Duty Mobile, it is only a matter of time before Call of Duty Warzone too gets a mobile release.

How does the player count compare with other online shooters?

Warzone may not have a definitive player count, but its competitors, such as Valorant and Apex Legends, do have data on the current player count. Apex Legends, arguably Warzone's main competitor in the battle royale genre, has seen 128 million players since its release in 2019.

Valorant being restricted only to the PC naturally has a lower player count. Valorant has retained a constant player base of 900,000 players in recent months. Since launch, the total number of players who have played Valorant hasn't been made public.

It remains to be seen how Call of Duty Warzone player count will track in the future years. It can be safely said that Activision will try its best to keep the game alive, and the community will make a significant difference on whether Warzone will sink or swim.

