How will COD Mobile adjust Persistence and Disable in upcoming seasons?

COD Mobile is set to adjust both the Persistence and Disable perks in the upcoming seasons. The reports are coming from the game's Chinese version, where the developers have published a blog post referring to the changes.

Persistence is currently the most annoying red perk in-game, allowing players to exploit their game style and create havoc in endgames in respawn matches.

For those unaware, a Persistence nerf has been one of the most requested ones over the last couple of seasons. It allows users to stack up on their points even if they get eliminated multiple times.

It doubles the cost of scorestreaks, but that usually does nothing to stop them from gathering heavy streaks like Napalm, VTOL, or Chopper Gunner.

What an absolute joke, my team just lost to a full persistence users, spamming their vtol and everything it is so unfair. How is this perk still in the game and never got nerf, just remove it so we can all have a fair match.

Persistence is an odd perk that goes against skillful plays from players who can gather streaks and stay alive. Even by slaying out the entire match, a team full of Persistence users can get away with the win by spamming scorestreaks.

Persistence to be adjusted in COD Mobile in June 2022, but there is news for Disable as well

A Twitter account related to COD Mobile leaks posted that it will adjust the stats for Persistence and Disable perks. The latter adjustment will come in May 2022, followed by the Persistence change in June.

While the leakers claim that both the perks will be nerfed, Disable is not as overpowered to deserve a nerf. It's a weapon attachment perk that allows gamers with assault rifles and LMGs to slow down enemies when hit in a gunfight.

While it seems like a broken perk, it hardly creates any difference to mark it as overpowered.

Community:



Community:

"Please nerf or balance persistence"



CODM

"We looking at the data, but in the meantime here is more points to get those streaks even quicker"

#CoDMobile @ModsixGaming Call of Scorestreaks : Hardline of DutyCommunity:“Please nerf or balance persistence”CODM“We looking at the data, but in the meantime here is more points to get those streaks even quicker” Call of Scorestreaks : Hardline of DutyCommunity: “Please nerf or balance persistence” CODM“We looking at the data, but in the meantime here is more points to get those streaks even quicker”#CoDMobile @ModsixGaming

On the other hand, Persistence needs a nerf as soon as possible. The best way to treat it is to remove the perk entirely from the game and replace it with another scorestreak building perk.

Vøcz @BeatVocz

youtu.be/wuvojsw3KZc



Not gonna lie I'm starting to like the disable perk on the DR-H. got some nice clips on this vid and I hope you enjoy~!

Overkill is a red perk leaked to be in the game files but not yet added to the game. It can be a suitable replacement for players who lose gunfights due to a lack of bullets in their stack.

It would be a welcome change in the game to see the Persistence perk go, as it has plagued the respawn game modes for the longest time since COD Mobile launched in 2019.

Edited by Ravi Iyer