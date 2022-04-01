The best assault rifle to use in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3

Players of Call of Duty: Mobile were recently treated to a new update in the Season 3, Radical Raid update. This update features new weapons, maps, and cosmetics. Aside from new content for players to experience, there were also some balance changes to weapons, which can shake up the meta. This article will inform readers about the new best assault rife for players to use after these changes.

The best assault rifle that players can use in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3

There are multiple things that factor into what makes a perfect weapon that dominates a certain meta. Although there are stats such as accuracy, fire rate, and damage, what truly makes a weapon great is determined by how easy it is to use, the recoil, range, and other factors, which greatly increase a weapon's usabilty.

What makes assault rifles so good to use in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3?

Assault rifles are always a great choice because they combine a lot of crucial factors into one package. Generally, they have good magazine size, accuracy, recoil, handling, and damage. These things make the assault rifle a desirable weapon that players can count on to win in any firefight. Although the game has several assault rifles, there are certain assault rifles that are better than others.

The best overall assault rifle in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3

For players that are looking for a weapon that offers reliability and damage every single time, the Peacekeeper MK2 is the best of the best at the moment. Recently receiving a buff to the weapon's recoil as well as range has bumped this weapon up the charts dramatically. Players who have tried it before will find it even easier to use now, with increased accuracy and the ability to do consistent damage.

The weapon was also buffed by increasing damage multipliers

Players will be happy to know that the Peacekeeper MK2 also received some hefty bonuses to the damage multipliers that apply to the chest and upper arms. This is great because it allows players to aim center mass and still hit for big damage numbers. This makes aiming much easier, especially for players who are coming in as new recruits for the premiere of Call of Duty Mobile Season 3.

Players should use what they are most comfortable with

Overall, even though players can dominate with assault rifles, players should still use whatever they are most comfortable with. While learning a new game, it's easier to get accustomed to it by using something that's user friendly. Although assault rifles are easy to use, players should use the weapons according to their playstyle, which can help the win frequently.

