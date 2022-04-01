The best submachine gun to use in COD Mobile Season 3

COD Mobile Season 3 of 2022 is finally here, and fans are excited. Radical Raid introduces a handful of excellent new guns, rebalances some fan favorites, and shakes up the meta with a new 80s aesthetic.

This hit mobile game features a variety of fun weapons, and everyone has their favorite loadout. What many didn't expect, however, was that a new weapon would come in and stand head and shoulders over its competition.

The best SMG in COD Mobile

The new armaments (Image via Activision)

That's right, the 2022 Season 3 update introduces the MAC-10, and it has arguably become the new champion of the SMG class. Fans are comparing this new weapon to the MX9 before it underwent its hotly debated nerf a few seasons ago.

The MAC-10 is an American-made submachine gun developed in 1964 by Gordon B. Ingram. The weapon fires 1000 to 1500 rounds per minute and is notorious for its low accuracy. Users commonly joke that it's best fit for a fight in a phone booth.

The MAC-10 sports an outstanding burst fire rate, excellent mobility, and very little recoil for its class. Players willing to get up close and personal will love this weapon as it chews through enemy health in nanoseconds. Its time to kill is among the lowest in the game, especially if players can routinely score a headshot or two.

The MAC-10 is brand new to COD Mobile, so players should get in and try it out fast. It's likely to be tuned down slightly in later updates as it will be dominating online matches for the next few days.

Unlocking the MAC-10 in COD Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile 🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is prepared for landing!

Check out what's new and coming this season!



New season launching later today at 5PM PT in 🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is prepared for landing!Check out what's new and coming this season!New season launching later today at 5PM PT in #CODMobile 3️⃣🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is prepared for landing!👀 Check out what's new and coming this season!🆕 New season launching later today at 5PM PT in #CODMobile! https://t.co/3yeE7hbNca

Since it's brand new, players will likely be wondering how to get their hands on the new meta SMG. Luckily, it won't be too hard to put the MAC-10 into their hands, with a few days' time or a bit of currency.

The MAC-10 is unlocked at Tier 21 of the Radical Raid free Battle Pass. Players can earn the item through playing, but it will likely take a while. Reaching Tier 21 of the free pass will likely require playing for a few days, but it's good that gamers can get it without buying anything.

Players with some COD Points to burn can put down 520 to purchase the first twelve tiers and bypass that time. Players can then simply earn the next nine and enjoy their new game. This reduces the time investment to a few hours, at the cost of some cash.

The MAC-10 is an excellent new weapon in COD Mobile and players should jump at the opportunity to try it out. It's debatably the best SMG in the game, but who knows how long that'll last.

