COD Mobile officially announces Miami Strike map for Season 3

COD Mobile is officially teasing all the new content that will be released in a few days in Season 3. New weapons, new attachments, legendary blueprints, a brand new Battle Pass, operator skills, and more are coming to the game. Players will be able to unlock a ton of the items for free, while others will be paid items from the Store.

However, a new map from the 2020 Call of Duty title Black Ops Cold War will be among the new content for the upcoming season. Miami Strike will be coming to the mobile title in Season 3, and players will be able to play the new map in different multiplayer modes.

There is still no word about the map ranked pool, but devs often rotate new maps and remove some older maps from the collection to keep things fresh in the ranked season, which lasts for two months.

COD Mobile's Miami Strike is a compact version of the Miami map in Black Ops Cold War

The Miami Strike map is a smaller version of the Black Ops Cold War's Miami map. Miami Strike was first released by BOCW at the end of the title's tenure and was immensely appreciated by the PC and console community.

The smaller dimensions of the map increase the chances of confrontations and are therefore best suited for SMGs and assault rifles.

Nonetheless, snipers will still find a few power positions to hold angles and cut-off rotations. Search and Destroy will be the most exciting mode to play on this map. There are lower and higher levels, enclosed hotel lobbies, parking lots, and open roads, making the gunfights more dynamic.

The leaked gameplay of the map shows quite the accurate representation of the map from the PC version. Players can expect this map to stick around for quite some time if it gets added to the ranked pool. COD Mobile Season 3 will launch on March 30, 2022. The update is expected to drop in a couple of days.

