COD Mobile Season 3 to introduce camos on Operator Skills

COD Mobile Season 3 is only a few days away from launch, and players will get many new items to explore. New maps, new weapons, and most importantly, a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content await players in the upcoming season.

There are also tournaments coming to the game where players will be able to earn free COD points and more rewards.

One of the rewards for playing the tournament will be a new completionist camo, Red Sprite. This camo is competitive and can only be obtained by participating in the upcoming in-game tournaments.

Furthermore, this new camo can also be equipped with operator skills. Very few operator skills have their own skins. Purifier and Sparrow skins for the operators were provided with the legendary characters Firebreak and Battery. However, based on the new leaks, the new camo skins will be free for all players.

Red Sprite camo leaked on operator skills in upcoming COD Mobile Season 3

COD Mobile will add a new completionist camo to the game and reward it for players who achieve certain milestones in in-game tournaments. Based on the latest leaks, players will be able to equip this camo on operator skins.

Expected to be a Pioneer League reward.

Data miners have mentioned that the operator skills with the Red Sprite camo will be part of the rewards that players can unlock from the league tournaments. Players can also unlock the Red Sprite camo for different weapons by grinding with them in tournaments.

The detailed requirements to unlock the new completionist camo are currently unavailable. However, since it is a competitive camo, it will carry more prestige than the other grindable camos.

Season 3 of COD Mobile is expected to launch on March 31, 2022. The season update will drop in a couple of days, and players will have to update the game to continue grinding. The ranks will also reset in Season 3, giving players more reasons to grind the game in the upcoming days.

