COD Mobile Season 3: All upcoming Lucky Draws revealed

COD Mobile Season 3 is almost here, and players are eagerly waiting for the update to drop. The Korean server has already published an update for the new season, which has allowed leakers to gain a sneak peek at the upcoming content in the game that is yet to be announced.

Earlier today, all the upcoming lucky draws for Season 3 were leaked and included the mythic weapon drop and the Snoop Dogg draw. Other weapons include AK117, HVK, and the upcoming new weapon, Mac-10 SMG. All the draws are unique, and players who wish to purchase weapon blueprints with real money will enjoy the innovations in Season 3.

Furthermore, the Battle Pass for Season 3 was also leaked, revealing another Mac-10 epic blueprint and a DL Q33 and R9-0.

All upcoming legendary weapons in lucky draws in COD Mobile Season 3

There are six lucky draws lined up for COD Mobile Season 3, and five of them will release legendary weapon blueprints, while one will be a mythic weapon drop. All the lucky draws will be released for the entire duration of the season and will also be available for the whole month for players to purchase.

Snoop Dogg and RUS - "Equalizer" Legendary Blueprint

The Snoop Dogg lucky draw will release the RUS-74u - Equalizer along with other exclusive items all related to the American rapper.

The next draw will see the Mac-10 - Atomic Star legendary blueprint release alongside Artery - Jammer. There is also a KN-44 skin in this draw to look out for.

The next one is the mythic drop ,which will launch the mythic AK-47 - Radiance. The operator skin will be Syclla - Light Runner, and a D13-Sector skin will also be added to this lot.

Since HVK will be getting a buff next season, it is only natural that a legendary variant of the same will also be added to the game in Season 3. The character skin will be Spectre - Leveled Up.

Rytec AMR is getting its first legendary blueprint next season. A new operator skin, Kui Ji, will also be released in the same draw.

The last lucky draw will feature the AK117 - Dazzling Rhythm alongside the Portnova - Fitness Instructor operator skin.

The lucky draws above in the leaks are in the order of their release dates in Season 3.

