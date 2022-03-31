COD Mobile Season 3: All Ranked Series 2 rewards

COD Mobile Season 3 is live and with that, the Series 2 ranked playlist has also been refreshed. Players have been brought down to lower ranks and will have to grind through the ladder once again to become Legendary players in multiplayer and Battle Royale.
Each ranked series lasts for a duration of two months. After that, it refreshes and players are brought down two ranks from last season's highest rank. This means that all legendary lobby players will now be in Master I. All players will have two months to compete in sweaty lobbies and get back to their highest achievable positions while also unlocking multiple free rewards along the way.
For free-to-play players, ranked rewards are the best things they can unlock every new season. Read on to find out about all the new rewards available for ranked players to unlock in multiplayer and Battle Royale.
All ranked rewards in multiplayer and Battle Royale in COD Mobile Ranked Series 2
As it is with every ranked series, players will be able to unlock an epic weapon blueprint from the multiplayer rewards as well as an epic operator skin from the Battle Royale rewards.
Listed below are all the rewards players can earn from grinding ranked multiplayer:
- QQ9- Gold Mettle
- J358- Gold Mettle
- Concussion Grenade- Gold Mettle
- FJH-18- Gold Mettle
- Sticker- Series 2
- Sticky Grenade- Gold Mettle
- Striker- Gold Mettle
- MK2- Gold Mettle
- RPD- Gold Mettle
- 50 GS- Gold Mettle
- Molotov Cocktail- Gold Mettle
- Rytec AMR- Gold Mettle
- Frame- Gold Mettle
- Gas Grenade- Gold Mettle
- Charm- Series 2
- Calling Card- Feline Fire
- Prizefighters- Gold Mettle
- PPSh-41- Feline Fire
- Frame- Series 3
All rewards in ranked Battle Royale in COD Mobile Series 2 are:
- Wingsuit- Gold Mettle
- Antelope A20- Gold Mettle
- Mechanic - Gold Mettle
- ORV- Gold Mettle
- Sticker- Series 2
- Motorcycle- Gold Mettle
- Medic- Gold Mettle
- Tank- Gold Mettle
- Desperado- Gold Mettle
- Helicopter- Gold Mettle
- Pumped- Gold Mettle
- Parachute- Gold Mettle
- Frame- Gold Bullion
- Knife- Gold Mettle
- Backpack- Gold Mettle
- Calling Card- Gold Bullion
- Muscle Car- Gold Mettle
- Scarlett Rhodes- Gold Bullion
- Frame- Series 2 BR
Furthermore, all players who manage to secure a top 5000 spot in their region in either multiplayer or Battle Royale will unlock a special legendary Calling Card which is reserved for the top 5000 players in every region.