COD Mobile Season 3: All Ranked Series 2 rewards

COD Mobile Season 3 is live and with that, the Series 2 ranked playlist has also been refreshed. Players have been brought down to lower ranks and will have to grind through the ladder once again to become Legendary players in multiplayer and Battle Royale.

Each ranked series lasts for a duration of two months. After that, it refreshes and players are brought down two ranks from last season's highest rank. This means that all legendary lobby players will now be in Master I. All players will have two months to compete in sweaty lobbies and get back to their highest achievable positions while also unlocking multiple free rewards along the way.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile It's time to get those ranks up before they reset!

What was your highest rank this series?



🥇 Ranked Series 2 will be coming to It's time to get those ranks up before they reset!What was your highest rank this series?Ranked Series 2 will be coming to #CODMobile as a part of Season 3! ⬆ It's time to get those ranks up before they reset!❓ What was your highest rank this series?🥇2️⃣ Ranked Series 2 will be coming to #CODMobile as a part of Season 3! https://t.co/X5L7wUTAmU

For free-to-play players, ranked rewards are the best things they can unlock every new season. Read on to find out about all the new rewards available for ranked players to unlock in multiplayer and Battle Royale.

All ranked rewards in multiplayer and Battle Royale in COD Mobile Ranked Series 2

As it is with every ranked series, players will be able to unlock an epic weapon blueprint from the multiplayer rewards as well as an epic operator skin from the Battle Royale rewards.

Listed below are all the rewards players can earn from grinding ranked multiplayer:

QQ9- Gold Mettle

J358- Gold Mettle

Concussion Grenade- Gold Mettle

FJH-18- Gold Mettle

Sticker- Series 2

Sticky Grenade- Gold Mettle

Striker- Gold Mettle

MK2- Gold Mettle

RPD- Gold Mettle

50 GS- Gold Mettle

Molotov Cocktail- Gold Mettle

Rytec AMR- Gold Mettle

Frame- Gold Mettle

Gas Grenade- Gold Mettle

Charm- Series 2

Calling Card- Feline Fire

Prizefighters- Gold Mettle

PPSh-41- Feline Fire

Frame- Series 3

All rewards in ranked Battle Royale in COD Mobile Series 2 are:

Wingsuit- Gold Mettle

Antelope A20- Gold Mettle

Mechanic - Gold Mettle

ORV- Gold Mettle

Sticker- Series 2

Motorcycle- Gold Mettle

Medic- Gold Mettle

Tank- Gold Mettle

Desperado- Gold Mettle

Helicopter- Gold Mettle

Pumped- Gold Mettle

Parachute- Gold Mettle

Frame- Gold Bullion

Knife- Gold Mettle

Backpack- Gold Mettle

Calling Card- Gold Bullion

Muscle Car- Gold Mettle

Scarlett Rhodes- Gold Bullion

Frame- Series 2 BR

Furthermore, all players who manage to secure a top 5000 spot in their region in either multiplayer or Battle Royale will unlock a special legendary Calling Card which is reserved for the top 5000 players in every region.

Edited by Atul S