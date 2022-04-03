×
COD Mobile nerfs MAC 10 SMG a couple of days after launch

The new SMG in COD Mobile, MAC 10 has received a few nerfs only a few days after it was launched in the game in Season 3 (Image via Call of Duty: Mobile)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Apr 03, 2022 01:17 AM IST
Overpowered weapons in COD Mobile have been a story to tell. The Type-25 and Fennec Akimbo are still fresh in the players' minds after they ruled the meta for months. However, the game's latest SMG addition seems to be quite broken, with a TTK that can delete players in the blink of an eye.

The MAC 10 SMG terrorized players in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The mobile title has now added it to the inventory as a new functional weapon in Season 3. The MAC 10 can kill fast, and players can also enjoy high mobility.

However, devs have now nerfed the MAC 10 in several ways, and a minor update was released to enforce it.

MAC 10 nerfed in COD Mobile Season 3 as it turned out to be overpowered

Devs have nerfed the MAC 10 in COD Mobile Season 3, and a small update was released to enforce the changes. Not many players have yet gotten the MAC 10 as it lies locked in tier 21 of the free Battle Pass. However, those players who did soon realized that the weapon was overpowered in some aspects.

Bug fixes contained within the recent mini update https://t.co/zQoIhOZ0Sr

The ADS movement speed of the SMG seemed higher than the standard walking speed with the weapon. This is a bug since players always saunter while ADS-ing on any gun in the game. However, based on reports, the update has fixed the issue.

The ads movement speed bonus on Mac-10's "SAS Combat Stock" has been reduced from 40% to 20%

The SAS Combat Stock has also been given a nerf in the recent update. The movement speed bonus during ADS has been brought down from 40% to 20%. This will make the weapon slower if players decide to aim and move with it.

However, the MAC 10 still has not received the damage nerf. This makes it an extremely viable weapon in the meta, especially at close range. The two nerfs only make the gun slow while aiming down sights, but it does not make it any less powerful.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
