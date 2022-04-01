Best MAC 10 loadout in COD Mobile Season 3

COD Mobile Season 3 is live and with it comes a new weapon, MAC 10 SMG. MAC 10 is a well-recognized weapon from Black Ops Cold War and it ran havoc on Verdansk as well as multiplayer lobbies soon after it was released on PC and console titles.

The MAC 10 is a fast firing SMG and players especially enjoy the mobility it provides. Players who are aggressive with their play will enjoy how fast this weapon is with the right attachments. It can also hipfire extremely well.

Players will definitely want to exploit the MAC 10's hipfire capabilities in tight spaces and extremely close range gunfights.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Small but mighty!

New SMG, MAC-10 will be making its debut in



🏖 S3: Radical Raid will be launching tomorrow at 5PM PT! Small but mighty!New SMG, MAC-10 will be making its debut in #CODMobile in the next season as a part of the Battle Pass!🏖 S3: Radical Raid will be launching tomorrow at 5PM PT! 🤏💪 Small but mighty!🆕 New SMG, MAC-10 will be making its debut in #CODMobile in the next season as a part of the Battle Pass!3️⃣🏖 S3: Radical Raid will be launching tomorrow at 5PM PT! https://t.co/i7A9dDUcNU

The MAC 10 can be unlocked for free in Season 3 and players can upgrade the weapon by grinding the game with it.

How to unlock the MAC 10 quickly in COD Mobile Season 3

The MAC 10 is available for free in the Season 3 Battle Pass. Players have to reach tier 21 to unlock it. The best way to do that is to complete the challenges and missions available in the events section of the game for extra Battle Pass XP.

Another way is to grind the Battle Royale mode and survive till the top 10 teams remain. Battle Royale mode awards players with a lot of XP in every match. The Undead SIege mode can also be played for some extra XP to reach Tier 21 and unlock the new SMG.

Best attachments for the MAC 10 in Season 3

The MAC 10 has a fire rate of 120 which is the highest in COD Mobile. So, expect bullets to fly off the magazine if the trigger is held for too long. It fires extremely fast and therefore can also become a bit tacky to control.

The weapon mostly has vertical recoil and therefore players will have to focus on dragging down the weapon and eliminating its recoil pattern.

Players will have to remember that this weapon will not do well in long ranges. It's best to play aggressive with it. Trigger discipline will also come in handy as with fast firing bullets, it is easy to get carried away with the strafe.

Below are the best attachments to use for the MAC 10:

Muzzle- Agency Suppressor

Barrel- 6.5" Rifling Barrel

Stock- SAS Combat Stock

Laser- Aim Assist Laser

Ammunition- STANAG 53 Round Extended Reload

COD Mobile players can opt for a Rear Grip or Underbarrel instead of the ammunition attachment for better Bullet Spread Accuracy. However, extra bullets will always come in handy in respawn matches.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul