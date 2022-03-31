The best Kilo 141 loadout in COD Mobile Season 3

Season 3 of COD Mobile has arrived, and most of the viable weapons from past seasons have retained their usefulness.

One of those useful weapons is the Kilo 141. This assault rifle arrived two seasons ago and has been a fan favorite in the mobile Call of Duty title ever since. It is as reliable as a gun can be.

Not much has changed with how the Kilo 141 works in Season 3. That means its best loadout might look a bit familiar, as it can still dominate with the tools it was given in Seasons 1 and 2.

Note: This article may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

COD Mobile: The best Kilo 141 loadout in Season 3

VishuCODM(Scylla - Rose Redd🌹) @VishuCODMobile

And TBH It's One of The Best Mythic I've Seen After I Using Mythic PMK2...

#CODM #CoDMobile #CallofDuty Here's The Gameplay of Mythic Kilo 141And TBH It's One of The Best Mythic I've Seen After I Using Mythic PMK2... Here's The Gameplay of Mythic Kilo 141 And TBH It's One of The Best Mythic I've Seen After I Using Mythic PMK2...🔥🔥#CODM #CoDMobile #CallofDuty https://t.co/BM1riZwnmo

The Kilo 141 has solid damage, a good rate of fire and can typically take down opponents with just a few well-placed shots. Its best loadout will build upon those positives and make them even more impactful.

Attachments

The Kilo 141 is a devastating partner in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The best attachments for a Kilo 141 loadout in COD Mobile Season 3 are:

Barrel: YKM Integral Suppressor Light

YKM Integral Suppressor Light Stock: No Stock

No Stock Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

OWC Laser – Tactical Magazine: Large Extended Mag B

Large Extended Mag B Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Aggressive players who like to zip around the map and take the fight to the enemies will love these attachments. No Stock makes the user very mobile and the YKM suppressor barrel keeps the gun as stealthy as possible.

With the Granulated Grip Tape, long and medium-range fights are still winnable. It keeps the weapon steady and allows for accurate shots from any distance, making it viable in most situations.

Lastly, there is the laser attachment and the magazine attachment. These ensure close-range battles can be won and multiple enemies can be beaten without the need to reload.

Equipment

The right equipment is an important choice in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The equipment is nothing too crazy, but it fits with the type of Kilo 141 loadout presented. Here is the lethal and tactical equipment players should use in the loadout:

Lethal : Sticky Grenade

: Sticky Grenade Tactical: Concussion Grenade

This allows players to rush in and clear out rooms with ease. The Sticky Grenade can make players flee, allowing the user to occupy that space and make room to enter a fight.

The Concussion Grenade will disorient opponents that may be waiting around a corner or behind cover. They will be unable to react to the speedy might of the Kilo 141 user.

Perks

A look at the Quick Fix perk in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The perks truly tie the entire loadout together. COD Mobile Season 3 players will be fast, tanky, and stealthy when pursuing enemies across any map in the mobile first-person shooter.

Red Perk : Lightweight

: Lightweight Green Perk : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Blue Perk: Dead Silence

Lightweight allows players to move at a quicker pace. Quick Fix regenerates health when enemies are beaten. Dead Silence quiets footstep noises, allowing for uninterrupted flanks.

