The best Kilo 141 loadout in COD Mobile Season 3

Season 3 of COD Mobile has arrived, and most of the viable weapons from past seasons have retained their usefulness.
One of those useful weapons is the Kilo 141. This assault rifle arrived two seasons ago and has been a fan favorite in the mobile Call of Duty title ever since. It is as reliable as a gun can be.
Not much has changed with how the Kilo 141 works in Season 3. That means its best loadout might look a bit familiar, as it can still dominate with the tools it was given in Seasons 1 and 2.
Note: This article may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.
COD Mobile: The best Kilo 141 loadout in Season 3
The Kilo 141 has solid damage, a good rate of fire and can typically take down opponents with just a few well-placed shots. Its best loadout will build upon those positives and make them even more impactful.
Attachments
The best attachments for a Kilo 141 loadout in COD Mobile Season 3 are:
- Barrel: YKM Integral Suppressor Light
- Stock: No Stock
- Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical
- Magazine: Large Extended Mag B
- Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
Aggressive players who like to zip around the map and take the fight to the enemies will love these attachments. No Stock makes the user very mobile and the YKM suppressor barrel keeps the gun as stealthy as possible.
With the Granulated Grip Tape, long and medium-range fights are still winnable. It keeps the weapon steady and allows for accurate shots from any distance, making it viable in most situations.
Lastly, there is the laser attachment and the magazine attachment. These ensure close-range battles can be won and multiple enemies can be beaten without the need to reload.
Equipment
The equipment is nothing too crazy, but it fits with the type of Kilo 141 loadout presented. Here is the lethal and tactical equipment players should use in the loadout:
- Lethal: Sticky Grenade
- Tactical: Concussion Grenade
This allows players to rush in and clear out rooms with ease. The Sticky Grenade can make players flee, allowing the user to occupy that space and make room to enter a fight.
The Concussion Grenade will disorient opponents that may be waiting around a corner or behind cover. They will be unable to react to the speedy might of the Kilo 141 user.
Perks
The perks truly tie the entire loadout together. COD Mobile Season 3 players will be fast, tanky, and stealthy when pursuing enemies across any map in the mobile first-person shooter.
- Red Perk: Lightweight
- Green Perk: Quick Fix
- Blue Perk: Dead Silence
Lightweight allows players to move at a quicker pace. Quick Fix regenerates health when enemies are beaten. Dead Silence quiets footstep noises, allowing for uninterrupted flanks.