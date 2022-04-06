New leak of Ray Gun in COD Mobile is quite confusing

COD Mobile is ever-transforming, and new content keeps coming in. Devs are becoming ever more creative with the content, and players have something to look forward to every new season. Dataminers are also hard at work leaking content before officially being announced to the community.

New leaks have surfaced that show the developers' build of the game, and it shows a weapon in multiplayer that nobody had the idea would ever exist. For those unaware, the developers' build is used to test new content in the game before it is officially released. All the testing goes into these builds and is later added to the test server for community reviews.

New leaks now show the Ray Gun being tested for multiplayer, and it might be the most confusing leak in Season 3. Ray Gun was available in Zombie mode in the game, but it makes no sense why it would be added to multiplayer.

Ray Gun in multiplayer might be the worst choice for COD Mobile in upcoming seasons

Ray Gun is one of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty Zombies, and in that mode, this peculiar weapon is considered one of the best. Ray Gun does not shoot bullets but rather energy beams required to take out zombies.

A leaks Twitter account has published a video from the developer build, which shows the Ray Gun being used on the Killhouse map.

Plastic Leaks Foods | COD: Mobile News @codM_N3ws Gameplay with Ray Gun in multiplayer.



The leak is confusing because the devs have announced that Undead Siege, the dedicated zombie mode for COD Mobile, will be removed from the game due to low engagement.

Ray Gun, an exclusive piece of content for Zombie mode, does not require further testing for the upcoming seasons. If this leak marks the addition of the Ray Gun to multiplayer, it might be an interesting addition.

Ray Gun was playable in the Black Ops 3 multiplayer for a brief period through a glitch. However, it is impossible to imagine it in COD Mobile multiplayer and how it will be balanced to perform amidst the other weapons in the inventory.

It should be noted that this is still a leak and has not been confirmed for the upcoming season. As the next test server drops for Season 4 and beyond, more information can be expected.

