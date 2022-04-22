COD Mobile releases new HVK-30 legendary in Power Supply Draw

COD Mobile Season 3 is slowly creeping to an end, but players have a lot to look forward to. After the AK-47 mythic draw, players have another legendary weapon to explore and use in multiplayer and Battle Royale matches.
HVK-30 Cartridge Crusher is the new legendary weapon released earlier today. Players will be able to purchase the new weapon from the Power Supply lucky draw, along with other themed cosmetics.
HVK-30 received a buff quite a few seasons ago. Players from 2021 will remember how broken this assault rifle was back in the day. It had the capability to eliminate players with just three shots from any range. Devs soon figured out that it was a bug that was making the weapon overpowered. Even after the bug was fixed, HVK-30 remained a competitive weapon in the meta.
All items in the Power Supply lucky draw in COD Mobile Season 3
The Power Supply lucky draw is quite a unique one to feature in the game. It is themed after the popular 80's video game Tetris and can be clearly viewed in the magazine of the legendary HVK-30. All the other items in the draw are also colorful and reminiscent of the same theme.
Players will also be able to unlock a unique character skin in epic rarity. However, to unlock the draw, players will need to purchase COD points from the store using real money. The odds of unlocking the legendary weapon or the epic character skin early are the lowest. However, odds increase for every remaining item after each pull.
The HVK-30 Cartridge Crusher also has a unique kill effect which shows a "K.O" graphic after each kill. This is a tribute to the "knockout" graphic, which was very common in arcade video games back in the 80's.
Below are all the items players will be able to unlock from the Power Supply lucky draw in COD Mobile Season 3:
- SMRS- New Game Plus
- Backpack 1- New Game Plus
- Flashbang Grenade- New Game Plus
- Folding Knife- New Game Plus
- Calling Card- Zoned In
- Charm- Joystick
- QRX- New Game Plus
- Emote- Arcade Shooter
- Spectre- Leveled Up
- HVK-30- Cartridge Crusher
The cost of the entire lucky draw will be different for each region depending upon the price of the COD points. COD Mobile players can expect this lucky draw to stick around until the end of the season.