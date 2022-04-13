Players of Call of Duty: Mobile have a steadily growing collection of weapons at their disposal. One of the best ways that players can express themselves in-game, other than emotes of course, is with skins.

Players are able to equip skins on a lot of things, such as their own characters, weapons, vehicles, and even grenades. It is an entertaining way to personalize the game and certain weapon skins also help players stand out from the crowd. The article below will list 5 of the best weapon skins in the game.

Top 5 weapon skins in Call of Duty: Mobile (April 2022)

Weapon skins can be unlocked in numerous ways in Call of Duty: Mobile. Of course, players can earn skins by racking up kills and using particular weapons. They can also unlock the weapons through the Battle Pass, or by purchasing them in the store. No matter what way players find them, certain weapon skins can help the player stand out from the crowd. Here are the top 5 picks for April 2022.

1) MAC-10 Banana Blaster

This MAC-10 Banana Blaster skin turns the weapon into a banana, which players of Call of Duty: Mobile can use to destroy their foes (Image via Activision)

This amazing banana weapon skin for the MAC-10 is a reward for Battle Pass holders who have reached level 50. Upon reaching this milestone, players will be given this fantastic yellow skin for the MAC-10, a devastating weapon that can wreak havoc in close quarters combat. Though rough to use due to recoil at extended ranges, if the player can close the gap, this 'banana gun can' deal some serious damage.

2) AS VAL - Tubular

Players can use this colorful rendition of the AS VAL - Tubular in order to add some color to the 80s themed Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Appropriately named Tubular, this weapon skin grants the AS VAL a very 80s appropriate theme which definitely matches the vibes of Season 3. Players can unlock this weapon skin for free by simply reaching level 46 of the Battle Pass. Additionally, they do not need to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock this weapon.

3) Kilo 141 - Hair Metal

The Kilo 141 - Hair Metal skin allows players to appreciate the music of the 80s by adding a little metal flair to the weapon (Image via Activision)

Players may generally feel like they are at a wild concert when firing the Kilo 141, but this weapon definitely feels pretty metal with this special skin and configuration. The Kilo 141 is a reliable rifle that sports good movement as well as dependable accuracy and recoil. Using this skin will allow players to have a fighting chance in mid-range engagements and can be unlocked by Battle Pass holders at level 40.

4) HBRa3 - Jaguar 3000

This weapon skin for the HBRa3 in Call of Duty: Mobile creates a robot jaguar that looks great and is a worthy investment from the battle pass (Image via Activision)

When purchasing the Battle Pass, players receive a host of different rewards. One of them is this skin and configuration for the HBRa3 - Jaguar 3000. Clearly living up to its name, this weapon skin features a robotic jaguar molded onto the frame of the weapon, the barrel firing rounds from its 'mouth.' Besides being sleek and visually appealing, the weapon is reliable and can be improved upon further to have significantly more control with the right attachments.

5) Fennec - Pure Fury

Players can unlock this skin by getting kills with Menendez after unlocking his temporary character (Image via Activision)

Players can get the Fennec - Pure Fury skin for their Fennec weapon by completing tasks for Menendez in the events tab. Players can speak to Menendez every day to improve his mood and gain more reputation by winning and participating in matches. After unlocking the temporary character Menendez character, Call of Duty: Mobile players must earn 100 kills with him to unlock this weapon.

