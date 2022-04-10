COD Mobile Season 3 themed event: A Soldier's Choice, how to play, and all rewards

COD Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid has launched a new event after the mid-season update. In this event, players can unlock several rewards for free. Epic characters, epic weapon blueprints, and more await players who can complete the limited-time event in Season 3.

A Soldier's Choice limited-time event is now live in the game. Players can unlock a free Menendez skin from this event by completing all the missions and the daily challenges that are added every day.

All players can participate in this event, and both multiplayer and Battle Royale matches can be played to complete the challenges and unlock the rewards.

Read about the rewards to unlock from the event and complete all the challenges before the timer ends.

How to play A Soldier's Choice event in COD Mobile Season 3 and all rewards to be earned

To play the 'A Soldier's Choice' event in the game, players will have to start by visiting the Event page from the home screen. The event sports a unique style, and players must talk to Menendez to earn his approval for more points. The higher the approval, the more points players will be able to unlock by playing each match.

"Menendez's approval" is required to unlock all the base rewards. Players need to be careful about answering their questions because they only get one chance per day.

After that, players will have to grind multiplayer or Battle Royale to earn points to unlock base rewards. Below are all the base rewards that players can gain from this event:

Backpack – Fresh Skin

Knife – Fresh Skin

Thumper – Fresh Skin

ARG 556 – Fresh Skin

M4 – Fresh Skin

RUS-79U – Fresh Skin

Dragons In Space – Calling Card

Trident Toad – Sticker

Menendez – Safari Fashion

Before players get too happy about the Menendez skin in the base rewards, the skin will only be provided to them for a temporary period. Players will have to begin Phase 2 of the event by grinding multiplayer or Battle Royale with the Menendez skin equipped.

All COD Mobile players will have to eliminate 100 enemies in multiplayer or Battle Royale to unlock the following rewards: Fennec-Pure Fury epic weapon blueprint.

After unlocking the weapon, players will be able to move on to the third phase of the event. This will include stacking "Menendez's approval" and obtaining the operator skin permanently. Players will have to play matches and reach the required approval points to unlock the COD Mobile operator skin.

Complete the event before it is rotated out of the game to unlock all the rewards.

