Best COD Mobile multiplayer sensitivity settings for low recoil in 2022

COD Mobile has taken the FPS mobile gaming scene by storm and is one of the most downloaded games of 2022. The Call of Duty franchise was only available for PC and console players until 2019, when Activision launched its mobile title. It currently has a community of millions, which is increasing fast with its widespread esports scene.

COD Mobile is mostly popular because of its multiplayer gameplay, which is extremely competitive and has an esports scene of its own. However, for players who are starting new, it might be difficult to adjust the settings for the best results. Sensitivity is often the toughest setting to figure out, and new players often struggle to find the sweet spot.

Joel @JoelakaFalcon After hearing @InsipidGhost on the @castco_op bring up COD mobile I jumped in on my lunch with my Xbox controller and had a blast, looks a little stiff I don't have my sensitivity dialed in. After hearing @InsipidGhost on the @castco_op bring up COD mobile I jumped in on my lunch with my Xbox controller and had a blast, looks a little stiff I don't have my sensitivity dialed in. https://t.co/GwejM0ux7z

It should be noted that sensitivity has no direct relation to any weapon's recoil in the game. However, the correct sensitivity can make the experience a lot smoother and gunfights easier.

Best sensitivity settings for COD Mobile in 2022

Recoil on a weapon in COD Mobile is directly affected by the gunsmith build a player is using for it. Without the right sensitivity, players might find it difficult to control the weapon while auto firing it. The right sensitivity ensures players can take gunfights easily and comfortably.

Players also need to practice in the training ranges to perfect their recoil control for different weapons in the game. Sensitivity will also affect the movement of the players and how fast they can track enemies on the screen during a gunfight.

Best sensitivity settings for multiplayer

Camera sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 85

ADS sensitivity: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 88

Sniper scope sensitivity: 75

Firing sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 85

ADS sensitivity: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 110

Sniper scope sensitivity: 75

Gyroscope sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 95

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 25

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 20

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 9

Using the Gyroscope is optional for multiplayer gameplay. Sniper mains often use it to get good flicks, and shotgun users who hip-fire also depend on Gyroscope to hit their shots. However, the gyroscope is generally a more popular setting for Battle Royale players from a third person perspective.

Xanny @xannycodm Sniping with max sensitivity in COD mobile. Sniping with max sensitivity in COD mobile. https://t.co/wKlRP3G25h

The sensitivity settings mentioned above are commonly used among multiplayer players, but players should test out the settings in the training range to see if it suits them perfectly. COD Mobile players should fine tune all the settings and achieve a sweet spot for themselves.

Edited by Mayank Shete