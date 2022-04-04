4 new redeem codes for COD Mobile Garena to get free cosmetics

COD Mobile players on Garena's server have a ton of free cosmetics to unlock as new redeem codes are being given out. These redeem codes are available for a limited time and were revealed yesterday during the CODM Garena Invitational finals.

Players on the Garena server can redeem these codes as soon as possible to earn operator skins, weapon blueprints, and a lot more.

Redeem codes have been available for this mobile title for a long time, and players can often unlock rare cosmetics from these codes. As long as players redeem them on time, there should be no issues in receiving these free cosmetics. Four new redeem codes were discovered during the online stream of the CGI finals yesterday.

Read on to find out about all the codes and how to redeem them in the game.

All new redeem codes in COD Mobile Garena and how to redeem them

Players who enjoyed the matches online should have spotted the new redeem codes for weapon blueprints and operator skins. Below are all the codes players can redeem to unlock free cosmetics in the game:

CCELZBZ37S

CCEKZBZ3RQ

CCEGZBZSKG

CCEJZBZD8D

Below are all the skins the above codes will unlock in the Garena server:

Special Ops 1- Championship Charge

HG 40- Championship Charge

MSMC- Collateral

Ruin- Championship Purple

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Redeem Code for Ruin - "Championship Purple" (Free)

GARENA ONLY

Redeem Code : CCEJZBZD8D Redeem Code for Ruin - "Championship Purple" (Free)GARENA ONLYRedeem Code : CCEJZBZD8D https://t.co/iRxB00jVda

Players will have to visit the official Redemption Center to unlock these codes. Once they open the website, players will need to enter their UID, and the redeem code for the cosmetics.

If entered correctly, the cosmetic will be sent to the in-game mailbox. Sometimes it takes a bit of time to reach the players, but it will eventually be sent to the mailbox in under 48 hours.

COD Mobile players can unlock multiple new skins from the new redeem codes given out during the CGI finals yesterday. Blacklist International came out on top once again in the finals after a scary bracket reset from DG Esports.

At the end of the day, World Championship 2021 East Zone winner Blacklist International proved that they were still the kings of the Garena server.

