COD Mobile launches Snoop Dogg operator with Legendary RUS-74u 'Equalizer'

COD Mobile has launched a new RUS-74u legendary blueprint, and it comes along with a much-awaited collaboration. The Snoop Dogg operator is finally in the game, and players can unlock him from the lucky draw launched today.

Call of Duty had announced that Snoop Dogg was coming to the mobile title and the Warzone and Vanguard titles.

RUS-74u now has three different Legendary blueprints, but users will probably believe that the newest one is the best. Nonetheless, it does not come with a kill combo, which can be disappointing for some fans of the weapon.

This collaboration will last for some time in the game, and gamers can decide if they want the weapon and the character skin after reviewing the entire draw.

All items in Doggfather Draw in COD Mobile Season 3

Before purchasing the draw, players must review where the RUS-74u stands in the current meta. However, the real motivation behind the draw will be the Snoop Draw operator skin.

The RUS-74u is nowhere near the best weapon in-game. It does not even come in the top five because of its high TTK.

The damage output from the firearm is not quite high, and there is a huge damage drop-off as the range increases. This makes it challenging for users to win gunfights against meta weapons like the Kilo-141 and the CBR4.

Also, with the new MAC 10 SMG out in the game, there is little chance the RUS-74u will be a practical choice in Season 3.

Below are the items in the Doggfather Draw in COD Mobile Season 3:

Frag Grenade - Iced Out

Type-25 - Iced Out

Parachute - Iced Out

Emote - Release It Like It's Warm

Calling Card - The Doggfather

Avatar - Snoop Dogg

Muscle Car - Iced Out

50 GS - Iced Out

Operator skin - Snoop Dogg

RUS-74u - Equalizer

The Snoop Dogg operator skin also comes with voice lines, and gamers should enjoy that extra addition. The price of the draw will differ from region to region.

The odds of the Legendary weapon and the operator skin are the lowest and will require individuals to purchase the entire draw unless they come out lucky early.

