COD Mobile introduces the first legendary MAC 10 blueprint in Crossover Draw

COD Mobile Season 3 has launched a new legendary blueprint for the MAC 10, the first of its kind since the weapon was released this season in the free Battle Pass.

For those unaware, MAC 10 is the newest SMG in the game, and it also has the fastest fire rate. It is extremely fast and has a crazy TTK at close range. MAC 10 is the latest rage in ranked matches for multiplayer, and it is the easiest replacement for the Fennec in Battle Royale.

The Crossover Draw is live in the game, and players can purchase the new legendary MAC 10 weapon blueprint from it. Along with the weapon blueprint, players will also have the opportunity to unlock multiple other cosmetics. The draw is boombox-themed, something popular in the hip-hop culture of the 80s.

The MAC 10 - Atomic Star is a unique-looking flashy weapon, but it does not come with any kill combos.

All items in the Crossover Draw in COD Mobile Season 3

All players who have already unlocked the MAC 10 in Season 3 will probably appreciate the weapon for its speed and mobility. The crazy low TTK makes the MAC 10 one of the best options for players who like to play aggressively.

Players who like to spend extra bucks on COD Mobile should definitely have a look at the Crossover. While the legendary weapon does not come with any kill combos, it still matches the 80s vibe of Season 3: Radical Raid.

Below are all the items players can purchase from the Crossover Draw in Season 3:

Spray- Sweet Beats

Baseball Bat- Roller Star

Calling Card- Roller Fest

Rally Car- Roller Star

KN-44- Roller Star

Backpack- Boombox

Cluster Grenade- Roller Star

Emote- Groovin'

Artery- Jammer

MAC-10- Atomic Star

The lucky draw is expected to last until the end of the season, and players will also have the opportunity to purchase this lucky draw when it comes back in the 'For You' section in the upcoming seasons.

