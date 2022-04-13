The 5 best Legendary weapons to use in Call of Duty: Mobile

Players of Call of Duty: Mobile are able to get some very impressive weapons to add to their collections as they level up. Some of these weapons belong to the Legendary variety.

These Legendary weapons have special models and loadouts. Some have special features such as unique scopes or iron sights that can help a player in battle. Here are five of the best Legendary weapons.

5 great Legendary weapons that Call of Duty: Mobile players can use

Players are able to gather special variants of weapons called Legendaries when they participate in events called Lucky Draws. These events happen throughout the game and are time-limited events where players can pay COD Coins in order to play a gacha-style game where they have a chance to win the Legendary. Each round costs progressively more until they are guaranteed the legendary.

1) MAC-10 - Atomic Star

The MAC-10 Atomic Star is a powerhouse of a weapon in Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via Activision)

For players looking for a powerful submachine gun to use in close combat, the MAC-10 is a force to be reckoned with. The Atomic Star can currently be obtained in the Lucky Draw event, and players will want to run this in a high mobility build. This weapon can do serious damage, but its accuracy is very limited at range, so players will want to swoop in and destroy their enemies up close.

2) HBRa3 - Swarm

The HBRa3 - Swarm is a strong contender in Call of Duty: Mobile for mid-range engagements (Image via Activision)

Players who want to use a well-rounded AR should take a look at the honey-covered legendary assault rifle HBRa3 - Swarm. Sporting a custom honeycomb-style iron sight, this weapon is capable of laying down severe punishment at mid-long ranges with the proper setup. Equipped with a high-capacity magazine, this weapon can easily shred through entire teams of stacked-up players.

3) Outlaw - High Noon

The Outlaw - High Noon boasts an incredible scope with a solid reload speed enabling snipers to take shots when needed in Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via Activision)

With dead-eye accuracy, the Outlaw - High Noon is capable of downing foes at an extremely high range. The weapon boasts a quick loading magazine and a custom scope that allows for a clear view of the targets players are aiming at. Able to strike enemies at very high distances, especially in Battle Royale mode, this weapon can be a player's best friend on the battlefield.

4) Hades - Void Sender

Hades - Void Sender is capable of chewing through targets in Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via Activision)

The Hades - Void Sender is a great choice for players looking for a high-capacity weapon that can suppress areas and take down foes with ease. Of course, players will need to be able to handle this beastly weapon, which means learning the longer ADS times and recoil. However, once tamed, this weapon is capable of giving entire groups of enemies the business.

5) Shorty - Last Resort

Shorty - Last Resort is truly a great way for players to have a backup plan when they get cornered (Image via Activision)

For players who need a backup plan, the Shorty - Last Resort can give them the peace of mind they need. With a high amount of damage at closer ranges, this weapon can easily take down opponents who are rushing. Great for pairing with a sniper or long range weapon, it can get players out of a sticky situation when enemies close the gap.

Edited by Siddharth Satish