COD Mobile Season 3: All returning Lucky Draws and bundles revealed

COD Mobile Season 3 will launch in the next 24 hours, and leakers are working hard to reveal all that is coming to the game in the upcoming season. A new segment was added to the Store called 'For You,' where players can purchase old lucky draws from previous seasons. These lucky draws change every week and are not common for all players at the same time.

Developers have been bringing back a ton of crates, bundles, and lucky draws that were released long back in previous seasons. COD Mobile players who did not get a chance to purchase some of these cosmetics previously can do so by accessing this section. Last season, legendary Nikto returned for a brief time as a redux draw option for players to purchase the first legendary character in the game.

Dataminers have now leaked all the 'For You' lucky draws and bundles coming to the game in Season 3 and more.

All returning 'For You' draws and bundles in COD Mobile Season 3

Popular dataminer Twitter handle, Leakers on Duty, has posted all the returning 'For You' lucky draws in the game in the upcoming season. Players should note that if they have previously tried their luck on any of these draws and unlocked a few items from it, those items will be excluded, and they will only be able to unlock all the other times.

The price of the draws also remains the same as they were on release. The odds of items remaining in the draw will depend on how many tries were already taken when the particular draw was first released in the game.

Below are all the draws that are returning to COD Mobile in Season 3:

Ancestors draw with Swordfish - Calaca

Armoury draw with DL-Q33 - Advanced Artillery

Odinsong draw with Ak117 - Aesir

Veiled Moon draw with QQ9 -Moonlight

Shadow Stung draw with SVD -Toxicant

Royal draw with Hades - Voice Of the Void

Leakers have also found two returning bundles in the game files.

The AK-47 - Metallic Mist is returning, and players can purchase this epic blueprint if they wish to own a blueprint with a custom ironsight. AK-47 is going to be one of the meta weapons in the upcoming season. It will also be getting a mythic blueprint that players can purchase from the mythic drop in Season 3.

