COD Mobile relaunches the Redmi collaboration lucky draw in global in a new look

COD Mobile launched a new legendary weapon today, and it is a revamped version of the DRH legendary that was released on the Chinese server.

A few seasons ago, the Chinese server received a Redmi collaboration, which saw the release of a DRH legendary weapon blueprint. The same has been released on the global server, but the collaboration was not announced explicitly.

John @TheCassiniJohn Legendary DR-H - Blood Rose death effect preview in Legendary DR-H - Blood Rose death effect preview in #CODMobile 🌹Legendary DR-H - Blood Rose death effect preview in #CODMobile. https://t.co/Ui4shMpDqH

The Informant Draw is live in the game, and players can purchase the new DRH legendary weapon blueprint from it. Other items in the draw are all part of the collaboration on the Chinese server and can also be purchased in the global version.

While the DRH is not currently meta, it is still a viable weapon to play with in multiplayer and Battle Royale. Read on to find out about all the items that players can purchase from this new lucky draw.

All items in the new COD Mobile Season 2 lucky draw

Before players decide to purchase the weapon blueprint based on its looks, they must also know about the utility of the DRH in the current Season 2 meta. DRH was once the best weapon in the game due to the OTM magazine buff, which increased the damage output of the weapon.

The OTM magazine can still be used, but there is an ADS nerf to it that slows down the weapon. Without the OTM magazine, the weapon does not deal enough damage to create an impact.

Players can try using the weapon with the Disable Perk attachment, but it will still take a lot of pre-firing to win gunfights against the Kilo-141 and CBR4.

Below are all the items players can unlock from the Informant Draw:

Fennec - Rose Thorn

Emote - Ankle Breaker

Trophy System - Rose Thorn

Calling Card - Close Observation

Charm - Jumper

Baseball Bat - Rose Thorn

Boat - Rose Thorn

Wingsuit - Rose Thorn

Scylla - Rose Redd

DR-H - Blood Rose

MickeyMickMmouse @altteyr4

It will be open from tomorrow - 25 March to 7 April

Coming soon to all servers except for Chinese servers they brought it back in the form of cooperation...🤤 🤩



Players can purchase this draw before the end of the season. COD Mobile Season 3 is expected to launch on March 30, 2022. The update for the new season will arrive a few days prior.

