7 best gaming external SSDs in 2022

An external SSD is an essential accessory for any gamer, student, or even office worker. Brands like Samsung, SanDisk, WD, Adata, and Seagate continuously compete to make faster SSDs at lower costs.

External SSDs might be costly but are also much faster and smaller than external HDDs.

Most external SSDs can be connected to other devices via USB 3.0, Type-C, or Thunderbolt ports and have storage capacities ranging from 120 GB to 2 TB.

Most useful gaming external SSDs in 2022

7) Kingston XS2000

Read speed: 2,000 mbps

Write speed: 2,000 mbps

Connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

Storage capacity: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

The Kingston XS2000 is the top pick among the extreme budget segment external gaming SSDs. It has a read/write speed of 2,000 mbps. The latest USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connectivity provides up to 2x and 4x faster transfer speeds than USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 and 3.2 Gen 1x1, respectively.

Though small in size, this external gaming SSD comes with an IP55 rating and a removable shockproof rubber sleeve. The Kingston XS2000 has three storage capacity options: 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB.

Starting from $80.99

6) WD Black P50 Game Drive

Read speed: 2,000 mbps

Write speed: 2,000 mbps

Connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

Storage capacity: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB

As the name suggests, the WD Black P50 Game Drive is an accessory specifically made for gamers. A 2,000 mbps read and write speed ensures a lag-free gaming experience. This external gaming SSD comes with a SuperSpeed USB 20 gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2) interface to secure high data transfer rates and shorter loading times.

The ridged design and sharp lettering add an edge to any gaming setup. The WD carries on its legacy with the Black series gaming storage devices that have 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB storage options.

Starting from $125.99

5) Seagate FireCuda Gaming external SSD

Read speed: 2,000 mbps

Write speed: 2,000 mbps

Connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, USB 3.1

Storage capacity: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

Firecuda is Seagate's series of storage devices specifically made for gamers, and the FireCuda Gaming external SSD is one of them. It also has a 2,000 mbps read and write speed. The SuperSpeed USB 20 gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2) interface helps in smooth data transfer.

There is also a USB 3.1 for better compatibility at the cost of a slower data transfer rate. The black and boxy minimalistic design with addressable RGB LED blends well with any gaming setup.

The FireCuda Gaming external SSD is available in three storage variants: 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB.

Starting from $129.00

4) Adata SE900G

Read speed: 2,000 mbps

Write speed: 2,000 mbps

Connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

Storage capacity: 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

The Adata SE900G is one of the flashiest external gaming SSDs available in terms of looks. It has a unique honeycomb grid RGB LED pattern throughout the top surface, making it suitable for RGB gaming rigs.

This external SSD provides up to 2,000 mbps reading and writing speed. Its latest USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 can reach up to 20 gbps data transfer rate. Adata SE900G comes in three different storage options: 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB.

Starting from $89.99

3) Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q

Read speed: 2,800 mbps

Write speed: 2,000 mbps

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 3/USB 3.2

Storage capacity: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, 8 TB, 16 TB

Entering the premium-range external gaming SSDs market, the Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q is a compact and powerful external gaming SSD. Smaller than the iPhone SE, this external gaming SSD has a reading speed of 2,800 mbps and a writing speed of 2,300 mbps using the Thunderbolt 3 port. And the USB 3.2 supports up to 1,000MBps reading and writing speed.

Its solid aluminum construction ensures maximum durability and heat distribution. This Intel Evo + Thunderbolt-compatible external drive has an in-built temperature and health monitoring system. The Rocket XTRM-Q has six different storage choices: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, 8 TB, and 16 TB.

Starting from $169.99

2) Samsung X5

Read speed: 2,800 mbps

Write speed: 2,300 mbps

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 3

Storage capacity: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

The Samsung X5 is another premium range gaming external SSD. It offers a 2,800 mbps reading speed and a 2,300 mbps writing speed. This slick-looking external SSD with a black and red color scheme packs some serious power.

The Thunderbolt 3 port supports up to 40 gbps data transfer rate, twice that of a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port, available in mid-range external SSDs.

The Samsung X5 comes in 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB variants. The DTG (Dynamic Thermal Guard) technology helps maintain optimal thermal performance while gaming. Reinforced with magnesium alloy, the X5 can withstand up to a 6-foot drop.

Starting from $379.35

1) WD Black D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD

Read speed: 3,000 mbps

Write speed: 2,500 mbps

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1

Storage capacity: 1 TB, 2 TB

The WD Black D50 Game Dock is an absolute beast of an external gaming SSD. This external NVMe SSD has 3,000 mbps reading and 2,500 mbps writing speed.

The 40 gbps Thunderbolt 3 port provides a lightning-fast connection, and there is a 10 gbps USB 3.1 option for better compatibility. The stealthy black and rugged design with RGB LED itself is a style statement.

Apart from the data transfer ports, there are also a bunch of other connectors like DisplayPort 1.4, Audio In, Out, and a Gigabit Ethernet, which genuinely makes it a "Gaming Dock."

The Thunderbolt 3 port can also be used to connect an additional 5K 60Hz display, keyboard, mouse, headset, or for 87W pass-through charging. The WD Black Dashboard software helps tune the RGB LEDs and toggle between various performance modes.

Starting from $413.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

