5 best gaming laptops to play Honkai Impact in 2022

A proper gaming laptop is needed to properly run such a graphically stunning game as Honkai Impact 3rd. Honkai Impact 3rd is a free-to-play action RPG title available on Windows, Android, and iOS. Honkai is a cyclical, natural-disaster phenomenon that aims to destroy the earth. Players have to fill the shoes of a Captain and form a team of powerful Valkyries to stop Honkai from indulging in its cruel acts.

With the recent Elysian Realm major update rolling out, now is a great time to get into the game. The recommended specifications are:

i 5 8400 or Ryzen 5 1600

GTX 1060 or RX 480

8 GB RAM

15 GB storage

Here is a list of five gaming laptops to play Honkai Impact on.

Best gaming laptops for an immersive Honkai Impact experience in 2022

5) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

15.6" FHD 120Hz Display

Ryzen 5 5600H

GTX 1650

8 GB RAM

256 GB SSD

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a perfect entry-level gaming laptop. Its specifications are decent, considering the price of the device. And it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GPU, and 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. On top of all of that, buyers will also get 15.6" FHD 120Hz display. However, users might want to upgrade the 256GB SSD.

The lithium-polymer battery that comes with this laptop provides 8 hours of service. The newly raised thermal ceiling dissipates 41% more heat. And the 7.1 Nahimic Audio system and backlit keyboard also help increase the appeal of the device.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. There is also an ongoing offer on Amazon right now that gives access to a free 3-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with every purchase.

Priced at $699.99 USD

4) MSI Pulse GL66 11UCK-046

15.6" FHD 144Hz Display

i7 12700H

RTX 3050

16GB RAM

512GB NVMe SSD

MSI Pulse GL66 11UCK-046 is a mid-range gaming laptop. However, it is only the RTX 3050 GPU that is mid-range here; everything else in this laptop is a premium product. The Pulse GL66 packs an Intel Core i7 12700H processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Moreover, the stunning 15.6" FHD display has a fast 144Hz refresh rate.

This laptop is great for beginners trying to get into esports. The revolutionary Cooler Boost 5 technology from MSI provides optimal cooling through up to six heat pipes dedicated separately to the CPU and the GPU.

There are also a few essential features like the Nahimic sound system, MSI Center, MSI App Player, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Out-of-the-box, Pulse G66 comes with the Windows 11 Home OS.

Priced at $999.99 USD

3) Gigabyte Aorus 15P KD

15.6" FHD 240Hz Display

i7 11800H

RTX 3060

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

Gigabyte Aorus 15P KD is the top pick among upper-mid range gaming laptops. Aorus is Gigabyte's flagship series of PCs and peripherals, so it's no wonder that 15P KD is such a great laptop with a premium build quality and solid specs.

Aorus 15P KD has a 15.6" FHD 240Hz display, Intel Core i7 11800H processor, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Gigabyte's proprietary Windforce Infinity full-copper cooling technology ensures lower temps and higher frames per second. Furthermore, the advanced Microsoft Azure AI technology automatically detects the currently running game and sets the GPU and CPU clock speed accordingly, resulting in an overall better gaming experience.

Priced at $1,299.99 USD

2) ‎ROG Zephyrus G15 ‎GA503QR-211.ZG15

15.6" QHD 165Hz Display

Ryzen 9 5900HS

RTX 3070

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

ROG Zephyrus G15 ‎GA503QR-211.ZG15 is one of the best high-end gaming laptops on the list. The astonishing 15.6" QHD adaptive-sync display comes with a 165Hz refresh rate. On the hardware side, Zephyrus G15 has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

A self-cleaning cooling system with six metal heat pipes, an ARC flow fan, and the Thermal Grizzly liquid metal thermal compound provides next-level cooling. And with Force-Cancelling Woofers, Smart Headset Amp, AI Noise-Cancellation, and Tuned Mic Modes, Zephyrus G15 promises a surround-hearing experience.

The keyboard on this gaming laptop itself is a conversation striker. Everything from the RGB backlighting and responsive fingerprint scanner to the gaming hotkeys adds to its utility.

Priced at $1,789.99 USD

1) Alienware m15 R7

15.6” QHD 240Hz Display

Ryzen 9 6900HX

RTX 3080 Ti

32 GB RAM

1 TB SSD

Alienware is a renowned name in the gaming industry. And their new m15 R7 gaming laptop keeps up that reputation for sure. Powered by AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and NVIDIA's flagship 3080Ti GPU, it is an absolute beast. Its 32 gigs of DDR4 RAM ensure that all the latest games run smoothly, and its 1TB SSD takes care of the storage needs.

The 15.6” QHD 240Hz screen is one of the most fascinating laptop displays. And the out-of-the-world design with AlienFX RGB lighting zones makes this gaming laptop an almost extraterrestrial product.

Alienware m15 R7 comes with Windows 11 Home and McAfee LiveSafe 12-month subscription.

Priced at $2,999.99 USD

All these laptops can offer an engaging and immersive experience when playing Honkai Impact. However, the higher-end models are future-proof and can run the game flawlessly.

