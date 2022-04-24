Top 5 graphics cards with their UserBenchmark scores (2022)

UserBenchmark is an online tool that tests the system's hardware, including graphics cards. It is broadly used by millions of people, after which the results are saved in an online database available to all users.

Interested readers can download the UserBenchmark software to their system for free from the official website. The software identifies the model of the CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage devices and ranks them against other computers. With its help, users can analyze which component of their system needs to be upgraded.

The UserBenchmark website has three different rankings for GPUs: "Best user rated GPUs", "Best value-for-money GPUs", and "Fastest average effective speed GPUs".

"Best user rated GPUs" are ranked based on how many positive votes a particular graphics card has received. The more votes, the better, and according to users, the best graphics card is the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, followed by RTX 3070.

"Best value-for-money GPUs" are ranked based on a percentage measure of component performance per price for typical real-world use. According to users, the best value-for-money graphics card is the Nvidia RTX 2060, followed by the GTX 1660.

This article will list the rankings as per UserBenchmark's fastest GPUs.

Best UserBenchmark graphics cards in 2022

5) Nvidia Quadro RTX A6000 - 207 avg. benchmark %

Nvidia Quadro RTX A6000 (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA cores 10752 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1410 - 1800 MHz Memory 48GB GDDR6 @ 768 GB/s TFLOPs 38.71

Nvidia's Quadro series graphics cards are not meant for gaming but mainly for professional usages such as computer-generated imagery (CGI), digital content creation (DCC), and computer-aided design (CAD). Moreover, these cards are also used for scientific calculations and machine learning.

Installed in workstations, they have top-of-the-line specifications which help in scientific calculations, machine learning, and even automotive and architectural design, which have the most demanding computing workloads. Not that these graphic cards cannot run games, but they will perform badly with stuttering and low frame rates. There are better choices for gaming that are cheaper, as this graphics card costs $4,650.

4) Nvidia RTX 3080 - 207 avg. benchmark %

Nvidia RTX 3080 (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA cores 8704 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1440 - 1710 MHz Memory 10GB GDDR6X @ 760.3 GB/s TFLOPs 29.77

This graphics card was officially released on September 17, 2020, and 19 months later, it still holds up as the 4th best card for gaming. It was one of the biggest generational leaps over the RTX 2000 series, with more than 25% more performance than the previous generation's best cards. Priced at a neat $700, it is great value for money and makes high-end gaming more affordable.

Nvidia has released an updated version of the graphics card this year which has 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a higher bandwidth speed of 912 GB/s, and more CUDA cores.

3) Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti - 231 avg. benchmark %

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA Cores 10240 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1365 - 1665 MHz Memory 12 GB GDDR6X @ 912.4 GB/s TFLOPs 34.10

Priced at $1,199, it is an upgraded RTX 3080, which was released 6 months after the same. In simple numbers, it is around 10% faster than the 3080 and has a performance similar to the RTX 3090.

This graphics card is most suitable for 4K gaming in the highest settings with ray-tracing turned on. The Nvidia software comes with Nvidia Broadcast, which is designed for streamers and content creators to run their streaming and gaming sessions seamlessly on this card and does not affect performance in-game.

2) Nvidia RTX 3090 - 236 avg. benchmark %

Nvidia RTX 3090 (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA cores 10496 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1395 - 1695 MHz Memory 24GB GDDR6X @ 936.2 GB/s TFLOPs 35.58

This is a physically large graphics card and extremely expensive, officially priced at $1,500. RTX 3090 is aimed at gamers, but its top-notch specifications suggest that it can be used professionally in workstations even though it is of the best performing cards in games.

Packed with 24GB of VRAM at a bandwidth of 936GB/s, almost a terabyte of data every second, it is suitable for applications that require rendering and real-time animation. This card is overkill for gaming unless you're playing games in high resolution, such as 4K or even 8K.

1) Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti - 261 avg. benchmark %

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA cores 10752 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1560 - 1860 MHz Memory 24GB GDDR6 @ 1008 GB/s TFLOPs 40

The fastest graphics card for gaming in the market right now is an upgrade of an already beefy RTX 3090. It was released in March of 2022 at an official MSRP of $2000, which is as much as a full PC build. If you're not gaming in 4K or 8K resolutions, this card is not recommended as it has diminishing returns at lower resolutions. However, this is the perfect card to play VR games on as they will run smoothly without any stuttering, which can cause headaches.

You need to have a PSU that can support such a card, anything under 750W is not recommended. With only 324 samples of performance recorded on UserBenchmark, it is proof that it is not a card an average gamer would buy. This is Nvidia's last card of the 3000 series, and it justifies it with its performance.

Edited by R. Elahi