7 best power supply units for gaming PCs in 2022

Picking the best Power Supply Unit for your system is absolutely necessary, as it plays a big role in your PC's reliability and longevity. The Power Supply Unit delivers power to all your expensive components, thus the best PSU should have the ability to save your parts in case of a power surge or an outage.

The importance of a PSU should never be underestimated. While choosing parts for your gaming PC, the PSU you choose today will dictate how well your PC will last. Cheap Power Supply Units are not worth it, so it is a good idea to spend a little more and be secure.

Best power supply units for gaming PCs

1) Corsair AX1600i

Corsair AX1600i (Image via Amazon)

Max Output 1600W Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium Modular Fully Form Factor ATX12V v2.4 Cooling 140 mm Fan Connectors 2x EPS, 10x PCIe Warranty 10 years

A high wattage supply, coupled with the highest rating a Power Supply Unit can get (Titanium), makes this a brilliant choice for a PSU. Besides its great efficiency, it has a unique rating of LAMBDA-A, which certifies it for low noise output as you have the option to disable/enable a semi-passive fan mode through the Corsair Link software.

2) XPG Core Reactor 650W

XPG Core Reactor 650W (Image via Amazon)

Max Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold Modular Fully Form Factor ATX12V v2.52 Cooling 120 mm Fan Connectors 2x EPS, 4x PCIe Warranty 10 years

This Power Supply Unit can easily power a strong gaming PC with a high-end GPU and a power-hungry CPU. It is a compact PSU with a 120 mm fan attached to the top and a second-best efficiency rating of Gold. Being a modular PSU, it has all the cables and connectors in the box that you might need, with their length being enough for all PC sizes.

3) Cooler Master V750 Gold V2

Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 (Image via Amazon)

Max Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold Modular Fully Form Factor ATX12V v2.4 Cooling 135 mm Fan Connectors 2x EPS, 4x PCIe Warranty 10 years

The Cooler Master V750 is a cool Power Supply Unit, with the highest temperature reaching up to 47 degrees Celsius. With a great efficiency rating of Gold and being fully modular, it is the PSU to go for if 750W is how much your PC is going to need.

4) Corsair CX450

Corsair CX450 (Image via Amazon)

Max Output 450W Efficiency 80 PLUS Bronze Modular No Form Factor ATX12V v2.4 Cooling 120 mm Fan Connectors 1x EPS, 1x PCIe Warranty 5 years

The Corsair CX450 is the best cheap Power Supply Unit if you're looking for a low-power PC build. Even though it is not a modular design, it has all the cables and connectors needed for the usual build. It is also a compact PSU that will fit in smaller cases, though you will need to tuck away the extra cables.

5) Fractal Design Ion SFX 650 Gold

Fractal Design Ion SFX 650W (Image via Fractal Design)

Max Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold Modular Fully Form Factor SFX-L Cooling 120 mm Fan Connectors 1x EPS, 4x PCIe Warranty 10 years

With a gold rating, modular design, 10 year warranty and long flexible cables, the ION SFX houses a 120 mm fan. Thus, the PSU can get loud under heavy load.

6) Seasonic Prime Titanium TX-1000

Seasonic PrimeTitanium TX-1000 (Image via Amazon)

Max Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium Modular Fully modular Form Factor ATX12V v2.4 Cooling 135 mm Fan Connectors 2x EPS, 6x PCIe Warranty 12 years

The Prime Titanium by Seasonic is a pricier choice, but it guarantees you all the conveniences. Being completely quiet in semi-passive mode, this is a PSU that will last you through many years with a 12-year warranty.

7) be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 1500W

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 (Image via Amazon)

Max Output 1500W Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium Modular Fully modular Form Factor ATX12V v2.4 Cooling 135 mm Fan Connectors 2x EPS, 10x PCIe Warranty 10 years

With a max power of 1500W, this PSU can power a beast of a PC with multiple GPUs installed. A modular design with sleeved cables will help your build look minimal and sleek. It also has a 1200W version if you don't need the extra 300W for your PC.

Before buying a PSU, you need to calculate how much wattage your PC will require. A PSU that can provide less than your power consumption will shut down the PC as soon as it is over-current, damaging the components. While there is nothing wrong with buying a PSU that can handle more power consumption than needed, overspending is likely.

Another factor that can change your choice is if a PSU is modular. A modular PSU gives you the ability to only plug in the cables you need, while a non-modular PSU comes with cables attached.

The efficiency of a PSU determines electricity consumption. If a 500W PSU is rated at 80% efficiency, which means it will draw 625W from the grid as 600W/0.8=625W, while the other 125W is simply wasted and dissipated as heat, which is where cooling comes into play.

Taking all these factors into consideration, you can make your decision and buy the best PSU for your build.

