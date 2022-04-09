All S class Valkyrie in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.6 Expansion Supply

Version 5.6 of Honkai Impact 3rd is already underway, with a complete overhaul of the Elysian Realm alongside new events and battlesuits. Pardofelis Reverist Calico is the newest Battlesuit available in the 5.6 Event Supply banner along with her signature weapon, and Stigmata.

However, the ongoing version will run for a little over a month, where Captains can expect a lot of their favorite S class Valkyries in the Supply banner. With the ongoing Expansion Supply hosting a rerun of Rita's Fallen Rosemary Battlesuit, a total of four S class Battlesuits are scheduled for the next four weeks.

The following article lists all the reruns and dates for the upcoming S class Valkyries in v5.6 Expansion Supply.

All upcoming Valkyries in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.6 Expansion Supply

1) Starchasm Nyx (April 15 to 22)

Starchasm Nyx (Image via Hoyoverse)

Starchasm Nyx is a Battlesuit for Selee Vollerei, who can deal Ice damage to enemies. She is a Quantum-type Valkyrie who wields a Scythe, similar to every other Battlesuit of Seele in the game.

Her signature weapon is Sanguine Gaze alongside the Verna Stigmata set, both of which will be featured in a separate banner alongside her from April 15 to 22.

2) Dea Anchora (April 22 to 29)

Dea Anchora (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Durandal's Dea Anchora was added to the game in the version 4.4 update. She is a Biological-type Valkyrie who deals with Melee Fire attacks by wielding a Lance. As usual, her signature weapon, the Starlance Prime alongside the Shakespeare Adrift Stigmata set, will also be featured on Focus A supply from April 22 to 29.

3) Mobius (April 29 to May 6)

Mobius (Image via Hoyoverse)

Introduced in version 5.2, Mobius' Infinite Ouroboros Battlesuit is Mecha-type Valkyrie, who wields a Cross, similar to Theresa's. Her attack patterns are focused on clearing enemies while dealing Lightning AOE damage. She has one of the highest usage rates in both the Elysian Realm and Superstring Dimensions.

Her signature weapon, Basilisk Image: Deathsroud, will be available in the Focus A banner alongside the Linneaus Stigmata set.

4) Elysia (May 6 to 13)

Elysia (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Elysia's Miss Pink Elf Battlesuit was introduced in version 5.1, who is, unlike other Valkyries on this list, free to farm. Players can head to War Treasure and purchase 4 Fragments of Elysia per week for 8 Ancient Legacy and 8 Ancient Willpower.

Elysia is a Ranged Physical damage dealer who wields a Bow. Similar to other Valkyries, her signature weapon, Whisper of the Past, alongside the Elysia Stigmata set, will be available via gacha on Focus A Supply.

