7 best gaming laptops for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 fans know how far it has gone since 2013 in terms of graphics. The game has seen several major and minor graphics upgrades with each update.

Today, this AAA title is nothing like when it was launched. It was also probably the most graphics-intensive game of 2013.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is a game that has grown so much among gamers. Even after nine years, there are many dedicated fans still excited about it and streamers who stream daily. However, even after going through so many graphics updates, the game still requires the latest hardware to run smoothly.

Seven great laptops for GTA 5

7) Lenovo IdeaPad 3

14" FHD Display

Ryzen 5 5500U

Radeon 7

8 GB RAM

256 GB SSD

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 is the cheapest option on the list, and GTA 5 is barely playable on this laptop. It comes with a 14.0" FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 256 GB SSD. It is the only laptop on the list without a dedicated GPU.

Graphical needs are fulfilled by the integrated AMD Radeon 7 GPU. The operating system in this laptop is Windows 11 Home. The Ideapad 3 hits 44 FPS on GTA 5 in 1080p Medium settings with FXAA on and MSAA and advanced graphics off.

Available for $449.99 on Amazon

6) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming

15.6" FHD Display

Ryzen 5 5600H

GTX 1650

8 GB RAM

256 GB SSD

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 Gaming is the top pick under $700. The specs are a 15.6" FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home.

The Ideapad 3 Gaming tops at 65 FPS in GTA 5 at 1080p Max settings with FXAA, MSAA, and advanced graphics off.

Available for $699.99 on Amazon

5) Acer Nitro 5

15.6" 144Hz FHD Display

i5 10300H

RTX 3050

8 GB RAM

256 GB SSD

The Acer Nitro 5 is the best option for under $800. It is packed with the Intel Core i5 10300H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Display, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home operating system.

It reaches 80 FPS in GTA 5 at 1080p Very High settings with FXAA on, X2 MSAA, and advanced graphics off.

Available for $789.99 on Amazon

4) Gigabyte G5 KD

15.6" 144Hz FHD Display

i5 11400H

RTX 3060

16 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

The Gigabyte G5 KD is the best laptop in the sub-$1000 range to play GTA 5. It offers a 15.6" FHD 144Hz display, Intel Core i5 11400H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home operating system.

G5 KD acquires 60 FPS in GTA 5 at 1080p Max settings with FXAA on, X2 MSAA and advanced graphics off.

Available for $949.99 on Amazon

3) Gigabyte A5 X1

15.6" 240Hz FHD Display

Ryzen 9 5900HX

RTX 3070

16 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

The Gigabyte A5 X1 is the best laptop for GTA 5 under $2000. It features a 15.6" FHD IPS Anti-Glare 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD, and Windows 10 operating system.

It can go up to 60 FPS in GTA 5 at 1080p Max settings with FXAA on, X8 MSAA and advanced graphics on.

Available for $1692 on Amazon

2) Acer Nitro 5

15.6" 165Hz QHD Display

Ryzen 9 5900HX

RTX 3080

32 GB RAM

1 TB SSD

The Acer Nitro 5 is the best laptop under the $3000 range. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX octa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, 15.6" QHD 165Hz IPS display, 32 GB DDR4 RAM, 1 TB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, and RGB Backlit Keyboard.

This absolute monster reaches 60 FPS in Grand Theft Auto 5 at 1440p Max settings with FXAA on, X8 MSAA and advanced graphics on.

Available for $2112.99 on Amazon

1) MSI Raider GE66

15.6" 120Hz UHD Display

i9 12900HK

RTX 3080Ti

32 GB RAM

1 TB SSD

The MSI Raider GE66 is the top pick to play GTA 5. It is an absolute beast with a 15.6" UHD 4K 120Hz display, Intel Core i9 12900HK processor, RTX3080Ti GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD.

The operating system is Windows 11. Raider GE66 hits 90 FPS on Grand Theft Auto 5 at 2160p Max settings with FXAA on, X8 MSAA and advanced graphics on.

Available for $3849 on Amazon

These were the top seven laptops to play GTA 5 in 2022. The price range varies from $450 to $3849, so everyone has an option. The specs range from the Ryzen 5500U to the Radeon 7 to a 14" FHD monitor to an i9 12900HK to an RYX 3080Ti to a 15.6" UHD display.

Grand Theft Auto 5 will continue thriving for at least three more years, and after that, who knows what Rockstar might come up with? The wait continues.

