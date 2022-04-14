GTA Online weekly update for April 14, 2022

The GTA Online weekly update has arrived for April 14, and this event week seems to be a mixed bag. There are some good opportunities for players to earn money this week by playing Extraction Adversary Mode or through Special Vehicle Work. Meanwhile, Bunker Research gets a speed boost and a discount on acquiring supplies.

Players who wish to buy warehouses should do so within this week as they're currently on sale. The most worthwhile purchases are the Nightshark and the Sultan RS Classic. The former is a must-have armored vehicle, while the latter is perfect for tuner fans. Read on to find out more detailed information on this week's update to GTA Online.

GTA Online event week: 50% discount on Bunker supplies, 2x speed boost on Bunker research, and more

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Turismo Classic (Top 1 in 7 Street Races)

HSW Ride: Deveste Eight (PS5 & XSX)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Extraction Adv Mode



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Special Vehicle Work



2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research

#GTAOnline Podium Vehicle: Tailgater SPrize Ride: Turismo Classic (Top 1 in 7 Street Races)HSW Ride: Deveste Eight (PS5 & XSX)3x GTA$ & RP on- Extraction Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP on- Special Vehicle Work2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research Podium Vehicle: Tailgater SPrize Ride: Turismo Classic (Top 1 in 7 Street Races)HSW Ride: Deveste Eight (PS5 & XSX)3x GTA$ & RP on- Extraction Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP on- Special Vehicle Work2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research#GTAOnline https://t.co/K3rrZNe0N1

Podium Vehicle

Obey Tailgater S (resale value of $)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Grotti Turismo Classic (Top 1 in 7 Street Races)

New Test Track Vehicles

Dinka RT3000

Enus Deity GTX

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Principe Deveste Eight

Time Trial Races

Normal Time Trial - Maze Bank Arena

RC Bandito Time Trial - Power Station

HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Extraction Adversary Mode

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Special Vehicle Work

Other bonuses

2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research

Black "Hawk & Little" Logo Tee (login unlock)

Discounts

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Black Hawk & Little Logo Tee



50% Off Biker & Bunker Supplies



30% Off

- Vehicle Warehouses

- Special Cargo Warehouses



50% Off

- Torero ($499,000)

#GTAOnline Log in unlock:- Black Hawk & Little Logo Tee50% Off Biker & Bunker Supplies30% Off- Vehicle Warehouses- Special Cargo Warehouses50% Off- Torero ($499,000) Log in unlock: - Black Hawk & Little Logo Tee50% Off Biker & Bunker Supplies30% Off- Vehicle Warehouses- Special Cargo Warehouses50% Off- Torero ($499,000)#GTAOnline https://t.co/UreHzNMa2j

50% off on the following:

Biker and Bunker Supplies

Pegassi Torero ($499,000)

40% off on the following:

HVY Nightshark ($747,000)

Emperor ETR1 ($1,197,000)

Karin Sultan RS Classic ($805,050 - $1,073,400)

Declasse Weaponized Tampa ($951,000 - $1,264,830)

Karin Technical Aqua ($672,000 - $893,760)

30% off on the following:

Coil Rocket Voltic ($2,016,000 - $2,681,280)

Vehicle Warehouses

Special Cargo Warehouses

This week's highlights

The best thing about this week, as mentioned before, is the vehicles. More specifically, the HVY Nightshark and the Karin Sultan RS Classic. The Nightshark is often considered one of the best armored vehicles in the game, especially for solo players. This is because the vehicle features driver-operated, front-mounted machine guns instead of turrets that require another player.

Meanwhile, the Sultan RS Classic is simply one of the best cars from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. According to Broughy1322's tests, it has a lap time of 1:03.397, making it the fastest Tuner car in the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi