GTA Online weekly update for April 14, 2022

The GTA Online weekly update has arrived for April 14, and this event week seems to be a mixed bag. There are some good opportunities for players to earn money this week by playing Extraction Adversary Mode or through Special Vehicle Work. Meanwhile, Bunker Research gets a speed boost and a discount on acquiring supplies.
Players who wish to buy warehouses should do so within this week as they're currently on sale. The most worthwhile purchases are the Nightshark and the Sultan RS Classic. The former is a must-have armored vehicle, while the latter is perfect for tuner fans. Read on to find out more detailed information on this week's update to GTA Online.
GTA Online event week: 50% discount on Bunker supplies, 2x speed boost on Bunker research, and more
Podium Vehicle
- Obey Tailgater S (resale value of $)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Grotti Turismo Classic (Top 1 in 7 Street Races)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Dinka RT3000
- Enus Deity GTX
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Principe Deveste Eight
Time Trial Races
- Normal Time Trial - Maze Bank Arena
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Power Station
- HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates
Bonus GTA$ and RP
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Extraction Adversary Mode
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Special Vehicle Work
Other bonuses
- 2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research
- Black "Hawk & Little" Logo Tee (login unlock)
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Biker and Bunker Supplies
- Pegassi Torero ($499,000)
40% off on the following:
- HVY Nightshark ($747,000)
- Emperor ETR1 ($1,197,000)
- Karin Sultan RS Classic ($805,050 - $1,073,400)
- Declasse Weaponized Tampa ($951,000 - $1,264,830)
- Karin Technical Aqua ($672,000 - $893,760)
30% off on the following:
- Coil Rocket Voltic ($2,016,000 - $2,681,280)
- Vehicle Warehouses
- Special Cargo Warehouses
This week's highlights
The best thing about this week, as mentioned before, is the vehicles. More specifically, the HVY Nightshark and the Karin Sultan RS Classic. The Nightshark is often considered one of the best armored vehicles in the game, especially for solo players. This is because the vehicle features driver-operated, front-mounted machine guns instead of turrets that require another player.
Meanwhile, the Sultan RS Classic is simply one of the best cars from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. According to Broughy1322's tests, it has a lap time of 1:03.397, making it the fastest Tuner car in the game.