5 best gaming laptops to play Valorant

Valorant requires more than a budget laptop to run smoothly with a playable FPS of at least 60 Hz. Online first-person shooter games always offer a better experience and upper hand in gameplay when one gets high frames per second. A laptop with a higher refresh rate also provides a significant advantage in 1v1 fights.

This article features the five best gaming laptops to play Valorant in for a smooth and lag-free experience.

HP Omen and MSI GF65 are among the best gaming laptops to play Valorant

1) Victus by HP

Victus by HP (Image via Sportskeeda)

HP Victus 16 (Ryzen 7 5800H) offers players a fantastic GPU and CPU at this price point with a 144 Hz screen refresh rate. The HP laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card unit and 32 GB RAM. Honestly, it is not necessary to have a 32 GB RAM system, but the 144 Hz display is what changes everything here.

Players can enjoy 144 Hz gameplay, which gives a great advantage to players in the competitive mode as most of the immortal and radiant ranks out there either have a 144 Hz or 165 Hz or maybe even a 240 Hz display.

Price - $780

2) MSI GF65

MSI GF65 (Image via Sportskeeda)

MSI is one of the best gaming brands that produces good gaming laptops, and one such example is MSI GF65. The MSI GF65 has an Intel Core i7- 10750H processor, 8GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, and a 144 Hz display.

Like the other laptops on the list, MSI GF65 provides a lag-free and smooth gaming experience for major titles and for playing Valorant.

Price - $1338

3) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (Image via Sportskeeda)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14's AMD Ryzen 9 variant is one of the best in the market and is great for playing Valorant. It offers 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060.

It has a 120 Hz display that the laptop can utilize entirely while playing Valorant. Its highly efficient processor makes this deal a steal for all gamers in general.

Price - $1427

4) HP Omen

HP Omen (Image via Sportskeeda)

HP Omen is one of the newer products in the series by HP, and this one offers the buyers a variety of models with different specs. This particular model, HP Omen 17", consists of an RTX 3060 GPU, Intel Core i7 11800H, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD.

It has RGB lighting on the keyboard and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The high refresh rate makes gameplay smooth and lag-free and creates an FPS advantage over others with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Price - $1470

5) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 has an amazing display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It is one of the best in the market, and it has specs that can run most of the major titles of 2022.

It has a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and GPU of GeForce RTX 3060 6GB, which runs Valorant on higher settings without breaking a set. It is undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptops to play the game in 2022.

Price - $1689

Edited by Yasho Amonkar