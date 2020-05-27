5 best games that can run on AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

MGSV: The Phantom Pain

The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G is a great processor, has an affordable price and offers output capable enough to run some of the best games on a PC.

The Intel Integrated Graphics has dominated the Integrated Graphics market. It has put out good options like the Intel HD 520 and then the 620 integrated graphics that could run newer games at decent frame rates and settings.

AMD released its Ryzen line of processors with Vega iGPUs that supports a lot of PC games.

5 of the Best PC Games that can run on AMD Ryzen 3 2200 G:

5) Titanfall 2

Respawn Entertainment's Titanfall was a fresh new take on the repetitive FPS genre. It was a game that had a lot of potential but lacked in a few key areas.

Respawn took note of the criticism and released Titanfall 2 to amazing critical and fan response, making it one of the most beloved first-person shooters of all time.

Titanfall 2's single player campaign benefits from the unique and polished gameplay mechanics and its story is endlessly fun and interesting as well. The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G can run Titanfall 2 at a decent frame rate on medium settings.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-3600t or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Win 7/8/8.1/10 64bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB.

Advertisement

4) Doom

There are no words in the English language to describe what Doom feels like. Mick Gordon's relentless attack of a soundtrack comes close to describing Doom's feel perfectly.

Doom is the answer to fans' demand for a fast-paced brutal arena shooter that harps back to the golden age of shooters in the 90's. It is 12-gauge shotgun round to the face of a video game.

The Ryzen 3 can run this game on Medium settings without issues, as Doom has been optimised very well for PCs.

Minimum Rquirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or better / AMD FX-8320 or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or better / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB) or better.

3) Batman: Arkham Knight

An argument could be made that the Batman Arkham Trilogy is perhaps one of the best video gaming franchises of all time and rightfully so. All three of their games have been consistently fabulous and have provided countless hours of superb Batman action.

It was always going to be difficult to live up to the standards set by Arkham City, one of the best games of all time. But Arkham Knight comes close, with the addition of the much-requested Batmobile and a brand new villain: The Arkham Knight game offers a good gaming experience from start to end.

The AMD Ryzen 3 is a great option for integrated graphics that is capable of running great games like Arkham Knight.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB Memory Minimum) | AMD Radeon HD 7950 (3 GB Memory Minimum).

2) Assassin's Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed: Origins has been the biggest revamp of the game play system since the first trilogy. Shifting from a stealth-action hybrid to an RPG Witcher-like gameplay loop was an ambitious decision for Ubisoft.

The gamble, though, paid off as the new RPG-like system has been received well and breathed new life back into the franchise. The game is a technical powerhouse and can often demand a lot from gaming setups.

The AMD Ryzen 3 is capable of running AC: Origins at a decent frame rate with low to medium settings.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better).

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear Solid franchise and its creator, Hideo Kojima, are synonymous with excellence in gaming. The MGS franchise is perhaps the most critically acclaimed video gaming franchises of all time and is much loved by the gaming community.

The fifth and final installment of the Metal Gear saga is the most ambitious in the franchise, where the Metal Gear Solid has been taken to the open-world genre.

The game has benefited from its vast open world that allows for player freedom and choice unlike ever before. This is despite the story taking a backseat but still managing to hit high emotional points for players all around.

The AMD Ryzen 3 is a good get for a decent budget PC Build if one is not looking to invest in a dedicated GPU as the integrated graphics on board is extremely good.

Minimum Requirements: