How GTA Online players can start a solo heist

Solo heists can be very beneficial for GTA Online players, but they require skill and patience.

The most reliable way to get rich quickly is through heists. Whether it's a few hundred thousand or a million, players will reap the rewards in no time. However, they will have to spend a little money to make a lot. GTA Online heists involve plenty of prep time.

Unfortunately, a lot of time and money can be wasted on awful teammates. What should take about 10 minutes could easily take 45 instead. In that case, players need to do solo heists instead.

GTA Online players will need a lot of money to start a solo heist

Players don't always have to rely on teammates. Instead, they can take a solo trip to Cayo Perico and earn a lot of cash. However, they will first need to set up everything.

Buy the Kosatka

This military vessel is mandatory for solo heists. Cayo Perico can only be visited with the Kosatka submarine. GTA Online players can buy it from Warstock Cache and Carry.

It costs $2,200,000 in base form and $9,085,000 with maximum upgrades. Of course, solo heists only require the submarine itself. $2,200,000 will be the absolute minimum that players need to pay.

The good news is that players can get richer in GTA Online, especially if they start off with the Career Builder mode. Players can rely on weekly bonuses, passive income, and job invitations. It might take a while, but the Kosatka is a great long-term investment.

Cayo Perico can be done alone

As of this writing, Cayo Perico is the only solo heist in the game. These missions can normally be done with a maximum of four players.

Once players go inside the submarine, Pavel will give them a basic tour. GTA Online players will have to infiltrate the island and then perform a few prep missions. Afterward, they can finally get started on the job itself.

The Cayo Perico heist can be planned out via the Finale Screen. Players will be given a choice to do it alone or with accomplices. These missions can be done at their own pace, so keep that in mind.

Pros and cons of a solo heist

Solo heists have their particular benefits in this game. Below are a few reasons why players would prefer this approach:

They keep the vast majority of their cut

Players don't have to worry about teammates costing lives

The heist can be done at the player's own pace

Some players don't want to rely on randoms

However, solo heists aren't without a few disadvantages. Cayo Perico is much easier with a coordinated team:

Some treasures can only be accessed with double keycards

It's far easier to deal with multiple enemies at once

There is more potential for bigger payouts

Either way, GTA Online players will have to weigh the pros and cons of a solo heist. It will require a ton of practice to get it right.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh