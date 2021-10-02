Can GTA Online players do solo heists? 

Sometimes a player cannot rely on their teammates in GTA Online, which is why they prefer solo heists.

Random teams almost never work out in GTA Online. Players often deal with miscommunication or blatant trolling. The worst part is if one crew member fails, so does everybody else. As a result, some heist missions never get finished.

Thankfully, GTA Online players can perform solo heists. For that, they should consider Cayo Perico as their next destination. It's the only series of missions that allows solo heists.

How to perform solo heists in GTA Online

Unfortunately, solo heists are a rarity for GTA Online. The good news is that Cayo Perico pays very well. However, players have to spend money to earn it. Having said that, Cayo Perico is a costly investment that pays back dividends.

Head to Cayo Perico

Cayo Perico is a great way to make lots of money. Players no longer have to frustrate themselves with unruly teammates.

What players need to have beforehand

GTA Online players should buy the RUNE Kosatka. This will serve as their base of operations for Cayo Perico. Players can buy it from the Warstock Cache and Carry website, where it costs a monstrous $2,200,000. However, it will only take a few heists to return this investment.

Players must also become one of the following:

MC President

CEO

VIP

There are three mission categories. The first is Intel, the second is Prep, and the final one in the Finale. GTA Online players have the option to do it themselves. Keep in mind that players will receive less money than a team heist. At the very least, it's a fair trade-off.

Solo heists can remove unnecessary frustrations

The biggest problem with heists is other players in GTA Online. All it takes is a weak crew member to bring everybody else down. At that point, all that progress is lost. It can be especially irritating when a member leaves early. This is why some players like solo heists more.

Of course, solo heists aren't for the faint of heart in Cayo Perico. The players must rely on their skills to survive. If they fail, that's on them and not anyone else. With that being said, Cayo Perico is a certified license to print money. It's all up to the player.

