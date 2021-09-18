Where can players buy cars in GTA Online?

It is essential for beginners to know where to buy cars in GTA Online; otherwise, they will struggle to survive.

GTA Online can be summed up by simple game design. The players mostly drive around and shoot. Therefore, when somebody new starts the game, it is vital that they know where to go and how to buy cars. GTA Online doesn't sell them at random dealerships.

Buy cars in GTA Online: A guide for beginners

Players can simply open their phone and use Eyefind. They should click on the Travel and Transport section. Now they will be given a list of websites to browse. This is where they can buy cars. All they need is money and a garage.

There are several websites for specific needs. These are the four to keep an eye out for. Whether it's a supercar or a tank, the available cars can prove useful to the player.

1) Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport specializes in high-end performance cars. There is no better place to buy cars if players want a classic look. Legendary Motorsport allows them to purchase rare supercars. A broad range of vehicles can be found on the website, providing both in terms of quantity and quality.

Before players buy cars, they should always save up money. Most of the better ones tend to be expensive. Players might spend upwards of a million dollars. GTA Online is a brutal economy.

2) Southern San Andreas Super Autos

GTA Online players can find all-round vehicles with this website. Here is where they can buy cars from the Los Santos Tuners update. Whether it's the Calico GTF or the Dominator ASP, these are some of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. Players want these vehicles so they can win their races.

Anytime there is a new update, the hottest products tend to drop on this website. This makes it one of the most popular websites to buy cars. Players should visit anytime there is an update.

3) Benny's Original Motor Works

Benny's Original Motor Works is a popular custom shop. They mainly focus on stock vehicles like lowriders and muscle cars.

Players can apply modifications to several different vehicles. The custom shop provides engine blocks, as well as trims and interior design. GTA Online offers unique body paint with Benny's Original Motor Works.

4) Warstock Cache & Carry

GTA Online players can buy military vehicles on this website. It offers exclusive stock on very powerful vehicles. For example, players can buy the infamous Oppressor Mk II. They can also buy heavy-duty tanks and trucks.

Also Read

Warstock Cache & Carry brings in military weaponry. Some vehicles can be customized with machine guns and missile launchers. Players can find the most dangerous cars here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sabine Algur