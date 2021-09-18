Top 3 best GTA Online updates ever

Ever since the game was released in 2013, GTA Online has been getting frequent updates. While some of these are somewhat forgettable, many have received a lot of praise from players.

A few GTA Online updates changed the entire gameplay formula, while others were relatively successful with just a few new additions. Over the last 8 years, GTA Online has received 39 updates. This article focuses solely on the top three.

GTA Online: 3 of the best updates to the game

GTA Online is more popular than ever, with Rockstar Games constantly trying to improve the game. With dozens of updates to its name, only a handful have made the kind of impact in GTA Onl as those listed below.

3) Heists Update

One of the earliest updates on this list, the Heists Update was added to GTA Online in 2015. It added the much-demanded heist missions to the game. The update contains five different heists involving bank robberies and armored vehicles.

GTA Online wasn't very successful during its early years. Rockstar had even decided to shut it down because of its irrelevance. The Heists Update was one of the primary reasons for the game's resurgence in popularity.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist, released in December 2020, added the best-paying heist to GTA Online. The titular Cayo Perico Heist solved the issue of repeated grinding to earn money. If repeated a few times, this heist becomes the best means of getting rich in the game.

The heist takes place on the island of Cayo Perico, which is the first and only map extension to the game. Although it is not accessible in freeroam, it is nice to have a change of scenery in GTA Online.

1) Los Santos Tuners

Los Santos Tuners is the most recent GTA Online update, and was released in July. It is based around tuner culture and adds 17 new tuner cars to the game. One of the key highlights is the LS Car Meet, a meeting space for fellow car enthusiasts to showcase their custom rides.

Undoubtedly, Los Santos Tuners was quite well-received by the GTA community. Many older players returned to the game, as well as car enthusiasts who wanted to try the new cars. This update brought the maximum number of players ever recorded on an update release day.

