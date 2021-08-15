5 of the fastest military vehicles in GTA Online

Whenever GTA Online players need a reliable military vehicle, top speed is a factor to definitely consider.

Military-class vehicles are better suited for travel on off-road terrain. GTA Online players can make good use of them for several reasons. Whether it's for combat purposes or moving across the map, military vehicles carve themselves a nice little niche. However, slower ones tend to lag way behind.

Top speed isn't everything to look out for in a vehicle. Nonetheless, GTA Online is a hectic lobby of hell-raising players. Speed can make or break a clean getaway. For GTA Online players who prefer military vehicles, they should consider the highest top speeds. This is accurately measured by Broughy1322.

Five fastest military vehicles from GTA Online

5) Canis Crusader ($225,000)

Canis Crusader (Image via Rockstar Games)

This four-door SUV just barely cracks the top five of the fastest military vehicles. It's top speed goes up to 91.25 miles per hour (mph), or 146.85 kilometres per hour (km/h). The Crusader is a variant of the Mesa Grande, complete with a desert camo design.

It has good handling for an off-road vehicle, but also has a tendency to oversteer. Players should be careful not to hit any rock bumps on the road otherwise, they might flip over. The good news is the Crusader is slightly more durable against gunfire, so it can take a few hits.

While there are superior military vehicles on the market, the Crusader is good for civilian purposes. GTA Online players can simply use it for countryside travel.

4) HVY Barrage ($2,121,350)

HVY Barrage(Image via Rockstar Games)

Like the Avenger and Thruster Jetpack, the Barrage was released under the Doomsday heist update for GTA Online. The top speed of these military vehicles is 108.75 mph (otherwise known as 175.02 km/h).

This off-road jeep can hold up to four players, including two gunrunners in the back. The Barrage is equipped with two different turrets. GTA Online players can use either machine guns, miniguns, or grenade launchers, depending on their playstyle. The rotation angle varies with each turret.

Overall, its top speed and acceleration make it a reliable vehicle. It's perfectly suitable for desert landscapes and rocky terrain. However, players should be extra careful when performing jumps (especially with gunrunners in the back).

3) HVY Apocalypse Scarab ($3,076,290)

HVY Apocalypse Scarab(Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA players were able to purchase these military vehicles after the Arena Wars update. This lightweight tank can go up to 119.50 mph (otherwise known as 192.32 km/h). It's clearly designed for combat, given the online update it's from.

The military-grade Scarab is best used with several modifications, such as jump boosts and sideways tackles. Due to its heavily-powered defenses, it can resist most attacks before going down. GTA Online players should consider a Full Armor upgrade to prevent the windshield from collapsing.

These military vehicles can also use weaponry, such as machine guns and proximity mines. Last but not least, the Scarab can also use spikes to impale random players.

2) Mammoth Thruster Jetpack ($3,657,500)

Mammoth Thruster Jetpack (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everybody remembers the jetpack from GTA San Andreas. The futuristic Thruster makes a grand return to GTA Online. It boasts a top speed of 126 mph (otherwise known as 202.78 km/h). Unlike previous iterations, the Thruster can now use machine guns and homing missiles.

While GTA Online players lack traditional defense, they can use countermeasures to distract their enemies. These mainly serve to disrupt homing missiles. Notably, the final part of the Doomsday Heists makes good use of the Thruster.

The jetpack is best used for travel purposes, since it cannot feasibly go up against other military vehicles like the Avenger. Either way, nostalgic players can take it to the skies with the jetpack. Blaine County isn't Bone County by any means, but it's the closest they will get in the HD Universe.

1) Mammoth Avenger ($3,450,000)

Mammoth Avenger (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Avenger stands at the top of its class for fastest military vehicles. It boasts an impressive 178.50 mph (otherwise known as 287.27 km/h). Warstock Cache and Carry describes it in simple terms - death from above.

Unique among military vehicles, the Avenger is classified as VTOL, or vertical take-off aircraft. With a max flight stat, GTA Online players will remain stable in the skies. Besides the top speed, the Avenger has plenty of defenses and countermeasures to protect itself.

Its defensive properties allow it to withstand heavy damage. Should it go up against nearby aircraft, GTA Online players can try to counter the homing missiles. They can do so by using Chaff (disruption), Flares (distraction), or Smoke (disorientation). However, it requires a co-pilot.

