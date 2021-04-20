How much does the Cayo Perico Heist pay in GTA Online? Bonuses and challenges explained

The Cayo Perico Heist is the latest heist update in GTA Online. It was released in December 2020 and is easily Rockstar Games' most ambitious title update yet.

The Diamond Casino Heist was always going to be difficult to top, but Rockstar Games have once again managed to do it. The Cayo Perico Heist is not only the highest paying job in GTA Online, but it is also the biggest in terms of scale, scope and gameplay variety.

In the heist, the GTA Online protagonist is tasked by Miguel Madrazo to recover certain sensitive documents from El Rubio's private compound. El Rubio just so happens to be the most notorious drug lord in the world and lives miles off the coast of Los Santos.

How much does the Cayo Perico Heist pay in GTA Online?

GTA Online players love nothing more than a high-paying job. However, what makes the Cayo Perico Heist so special is the fact that it is the only major heist in the game that can be done solo.

This means players won't have to wait around for hours for a half-decent crew to show up. They can simply head to Cayo Perico and rob El Rubio blind. The payout depends not just on the primary target, the Madrazo Files, but also on secondary items that the player picks up along the way.

These appear on the map as secondary objectives when the player is scoping out the island. Each crew member carries a loot bag, which gets filled up pretty quickly by the amount of secondary loot that the player manages to grab along the way.

Potential maximum payout of Cayo Perico Heist:

The individual payouts from the heist were reported to be between $432,684 to $787,0001 when going in with a crew (Image via u/HuntersLaptop, r/gtaonline)

Players have been able to amass a lot of wealth from the Cayo Perico Heist alone, and it's quite easy to see why.

Since the loot is randomly generated, the payout can also differ from playthrough to playthrough. On top of that, there are lots of challenges that players can complete on repeat playthroughs to earn a pretty large sum of money.

Complete the Cayo Perico heist for the first time - $100k

Complete with 1 player - $100k

Complete with 4 players - $100k

Approach the Cayo Perico heist using all different vehicles - $250k

Steal all variations of the primary target - $150k

Complete the heist without alerting the guards - $200k

Complete the elite challenge - $200k

Complete the heist on hard and not lose a life - $200k

Total bonuses: GTA$1.3m