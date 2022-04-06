How to quickly get richer in GTA Online next-gen update 

GTA Online may be on next-gen consoles, but the way to make some money remains the same.

Everything is expensive in this game, which makes it difficult to save up any money. This can be a very frustrating experience for GTA Online players. However, with a little bit of planning, it's possible to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This article is meant to be accessible to all players. That means all the methods shown here can be done by anybody, especially if they use the Career Builder mode. Special Cargo will not be included since that requires startup costs, but rest assured that CEOs can make the bank with those missions.

GTA Online players on next-gen consoles can get richer with these quick tips

In between getting blown up by griefers and ignoring Lamar's phone calls, players need to earn their living. There are several ways to achieve this in GTA Online. Players should pick up some money real quick with these helpful tips.

Perform various heists

Heists are the bread and butter of the GTA Online experience. These multi-part missions can net players some very high profits. On that note, Cayo Perico is arguably the most lucrative heist in the entire game.

Players with a high-end apartment can start their own heists, albeit they have to pay the costs. Alternatively, they can also get invited to another player's heist. This is a reliable way to earn money within a short amount of time. However, it also depends on a decent amount of teamwork.

Watch out for weekly bonuses

Every week, GTA Online gives away bonus rewards for completing specific events. For instance, this week, players can earn double the LS Car Meet reputation by finishing races. The game resets every Thursday, so one can expect something different every week.

Always check the Newswire page on the main website for Rockstar Games. It will provide a full list of details for weekly bonuses.

Collect passive income

Players who use the Career Builder feature will be given a free business to run. Each of these businesses gives players a passive income. What this means is that players can simply collect their paychecks just by showing up.

For example, nightclub owners can earn up to $50,000. It mainly depends on active playtime within a given session.

Find all the collectible figures and cards

Rockstar Games really wants players to explore their surroundings. The above video will be very helpful in this regard. There are over a hundred action figures spread out throughout Los Santos and Blaine County.

The Hardcore Comic Store will task players into finding them all. Each figure is worth $1,000 each, for a grand total of $100,000. GTA Online players can also earn an additional $50,000 by visiting the store afterwards.

One can also use the above video to find every single playing card. They serve a very similar function to the action figures. 54 cards are scattered throughout the entire map. Completing this particular task will earn players 66,650 chips. They can always cash it in at the casino.

Do a treasure hunt

Here is another video guide on where to find GTA Online collectibles. In this case, players can go on a treasure hunt. There are 20 locations they need to look out for. Not only will they receive $250,000, they will also get a free revolver.

Go to Flight School

Flight School offers a decent amount of money for players who complete it for the first time. GTA Online players can earn up to $232,500 if they get all the gold medals. They can also practice their flying skills if they don't have any planes or helicopters on hand.

Spin the Lucky Wheel every day

Last but not least, GTA Online players should visit the Diamond Casino and Resort every day. They will be given a chance to spin the Lucky Wheel for various prizes. These range from mystery gifts to sports cars. More importantly, players can also earn some money with this method.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul