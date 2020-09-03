GTA Online: How to win the car in Diamond Casino

GTA Online is constantly evolving, and players who had not played the game for a while were met with new changes that caught them off-guard. One such change was the Diamond Casino and Resort, which acted as a social hub where players could play different mini-games related to gambling.

There are tonnes of mini-games available in the Diamond Casino, such as Blackjack, Poker, and ever race-horse betting. The Diamond Casino and Resort update was one of the most significant ones in GTA Online and also brought one other valuable addition.

The Diamond Casino would, every week, have one car as the Podium Vehicle. Essentially, giving players a chance to win a premium car for free, if they were lucky.

How to win the Podium Car in GTA Online?

The Lucky Wheel Spin is the only way to win the Podium Car and can be spun once per day in GTA Online. After the Los Santos Summer Special update, players are able to look at the time left before they can spin the Lucky Wheel again.

The Lucky Wheel Spin is present right next to the Podium Car in the Diamond Casino. Players have to physically spin the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online in order to stand a chance at winning.

The Podium Vehicle changes with the Weekly Update by Rockstar every Thursday, and this week's podium vehicle is the open-wheel car, Progen PR4.

Note that the players will require a Casino membership to take part in activities inside of the Diamond Casino. The membership is available for a one-off price of $500.

Once paid, GTA Online players will be to spin the Lucky Wheel as well as play any of the numerous mini-games inside of the Casino. The players stand a chance at winning other prizes from the Lucky Wheel outside of the Podium Car.