How GTA Online players can buy high-end apartments

High-end apartments are a very useful property in GTA Online, so players should always strive to have one.

There are different types of apartments in this game. Low and medium apartments are very basic, so players should only focus on the most expensive ones. They will certainly be living the high life with their multistory complex and ten-car garages. GTA Online players can also start heists in high-end apartments.

This is a great week for luxury real estate. From now until April 6, GTA Online players can get some really good deals on high-end apartments. It's a basic necessity if they want to advance in the game.

GTA Online players should always have at least one high-end apartment

GTA Online players have to start from somewhere. With that said, this article will point newer players in the right direction. If they want to buy a high-end apartment, they will need to pick up their phones and use their internet browser.

Head to Dynasty 8 Real Estate

Several properties can be purchased from Dynasty 8 Real Estate. It can be found on the main page for Eyefinder, in the form of an advertisement. GTA Online players can also find it under the Money and Services tab. It will show up as the second website under that page.

Dynasty 8 Real Estate provides a listing for all the apartment locations, along with their price tag. Players should click on the map to navigate the various apartments. They need to make sure they are looking for high-end properties. Remember, these apartments will have ten-car garages.

Players can select the apartment they want and make the purchase. Keep in mind that players will need to have the money on hand.

What are the best apartments in GTA Online?

The best apartments are typically located in the center of the Los Santos map. Of course, the main reason is that players will have closer access to various properties, such as nightclubs and CEO offices.

Here are some good examples of high-end apartments in this game:

Del Perro Heights, Apartment 7 ($200,000)

($200,000) 3 Alta Street Tower, Apartment 10 ($217,000)

($217,000) 4 Integrity Way, Apartment 35 ($247,000)

($247,000) Eclipse Towers, Apartment 9 ($373,000)

($373,000) Tinsel Towers, Apartment 42 ($492,000)

Players can't go wrong with any of these choices here. These are very convenient locations for planning various heists, not to mention the close proximity of nearby properties.

Take advantage of this week's discounts (March 31 - April 6)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- All White Square Shades



30% Off High-End Apartments



40% Off

- Jester RR ($1,182,000 - $886,500)

#GTAOnline Log in unlock:- All White Square Shades30% Off High-End Apartments40% Off- Jester RR ($1,182,000 - $886,500) Log in unlock:- All White Square Shades30% Off High-End Apartments40% Off- Jester RR ($1,182,000 - $886,500)#GTAOnline https://t.co/aujq99hCY0

Right now, Rockstar is offering price cuts on expensive apartments. GTA Online players should look into the following discounts:

High-End Apartments (30% off)

This is a great time to save up on a little bit of cash. Below is an example of what players can expect from these discounts.

Del Perro Heights, Apartment 7 normally costs $200,000. However, with a 30% discount, that price has been lowered to $140,000. Players will save a grand total of $60,000, which can be used for ammunition and armor.

Players should always look forward to weekly events, since Rockstar frequently changes their discounts.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul