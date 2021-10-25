High-end apartment vs CEO office: Which property should GTA Online players invest in first?

The CEO office and a high-end apartment make for two of the most popular assets in GTA Online, and not without reason.

It is practically impossible to scale the financial ladder in GTA Online without investing in a CEO office, as some of the most lucrative businesses in the game are exclusively tied to the office. While owning a high-end apartment in GTA Online is a must because most of the profitable heists in GTA Online require a high-end apartment as a basis for back-end operations.

This article explains which of these two properties GTA Online players should invest in first if they are strapped for cash and cannot afford to pay through the nose for both of them right away.

GTA Online: CEO office vs high-end apartment

The CEO Office is great for making money (Image via GTA 5)

High-end apartments allow players to participate in full-throttle, action-packed heists. Heists are, in essence, a quintessential Grand Theft Auto experience, and if the player doesn't own a high-end apartment, they will be missing out on some of the most exciting missions in GTA Online.

That being said, players can still enjoy the game-world, grind high-paying jobs, and mint money in the background even if they cannot, for the time being, participate in GTA Online Heists.

However, if the players do not own a CEO office in GTA Online, they will be hard-pressed to enjoy a world that's built around glorifying wealth and luxury, given how expensive most assets in the game are. So, if the player is not bathing in GTA$$$ at the moment and would like to take one step at a time, they should definitely go for the CEO office.

The CEO office in GTA Online is insanely lucrative in nature. Not only does it feature some of the most exclusive and high-paying jobs in the game, but it also boasts access to two of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online: The Vehicle Warehouse and the Special Cargo Warehouse.

Both are essentially import/export businesses and require a good deal of grinding to churn out the kind of profit they are known to make. Still, they are great for the bank, and once the player has racked up enough cash to afford a high-end apartment, they can enjoy the much-raved about GTA Online heists and make loads of $$$ while doing so.

