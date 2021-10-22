A look at Alien Survivals for GTA Online

Given the new Halloween event in GTA Online, it's a good time to talk about Alien Survivals.

From now until 27 October 2021, players can earn special bonuses in this survival mode. GTA Online refers to it as Project 4808. It's one of the most unique modes within the entire game. Players now take the form of an alien creature and must get past waves of government agencies.

Halloween is fast approaching. GTA Online celebrates both the tricks and the treats with their ongoing events. Alien Survivals is a little bit of both. It can be difficult if the player is left unprepared. However, it offers pretty good rewards around this time of year.

GTA Online: Earning money and reputation through Alien Survivals

GTA Online players may or may not be familiar with Alien Survivals. It's a rare event that only happened a few times. Of course, Rockstar loves their references to extraterrestrial life. GTA Online is no different in this regard. Here's a look at what this mode entails.

Project 4808

Alien Survivals has a relatively simple concept. Players will take the role of an alien creature. The government will go after them with powerful weapons and vehicles. Players must survive multiple waves. Each one becomes progressively more difficult as time passes:

Wave 1-2: Security guards

Wave 3-4: FIB agents

Wave 5: NOOSE

Wave 6-7: Secret agents

Wave 8-10: Military

There are seven battlefields for Alien Survivals. Each of them is commonly associated with alien sightings. They are as follows:

Project 4808A: Terminal

Project 4808B: Ranch

Project 4808C: Grapeseed

Project 4808D: Desert

Project 4808E: Arena

Project 4808F: Pillbox

Project 4808G: Zancudo

Health and armor pickups take the form of eggs and spaceship parts, respectively. This allows GTA Online players to replenish themselves during short breaks. Players should be selective on when they use these items.

Futuristic weapons can also be picked up. Both the Widowmaker and the Unholy Hellbringer will do massive damage. Players should look around the map. There are plenty of pickups they can use.

Tips and tricks

Success with Alien Survivals depends on the location. Grapeseed is one of the better arenas to use in GTA Online. It's a linear area with limited space. Players will have an easier time clearing their enemies here. They have a good vantage point from the rooftops. It's the safest area in Grapeseed.

Players will be given 20 seconds to prepare for the next wave. Now is the time to restock for the next round. Otherwise, players will be at a huge disadvantage without ammo. They should always stay one step ahead.

Earn double the cash and reputation with the Halloween event

GTA Online is celebrating their annual Halloween event. For this entire week only, players can earn double the rewards for Alien Survivals. This includes their cash earnings and reputation. It's a great incentive to get involved.

Alien Survivals rarely show up in the weekly rotations. Now is a good time to check it out. GTA Online players only have until this week.

