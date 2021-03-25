5 best futuristic weapons and vehicles in GTA Online

Nothing excites GTA Online fans more than the introduction of futuristic assets.

The game features a variety of weapons and vehicles. However, people often like to flaunt stuff that they cannot have in real life. This is where futuristic weapons and vehicles come in. People play GTA Online because they want to experience something out of the ordinary, and down-the-hill content just doesn't make the cut.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best futuristic weapons and vehicles featured in GTA Online.

What are the best futuristic weapons and vehicles in GTA Online?

#5 The Laser Guns

GTA Online features two powerful plasma rifles, also known as laser guns: the Unholy Hellbringer and the Widowmaker.

The Unholy Hellbringer is essentially a highly modified reskin of LMG guns and hosts the same kind of ammo-capacity. Unlike most weapons, the Unholy Hellbringer does not need to be reloaded, making it perfect for missions like the Doomsday Heist.

The Widowmaker, on the other hand, seems to have taken after the minigun in performance. Recorded at approximately 3000 RPM, it boasts the highest fire rate of all weapons in GTA Online. The weapon can shoot at an astonishing range of 120 meters and comes equipped with an impressive ammo capacity of 9999.

The Laser guns are priced at a whopping $449,000 and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation.

#4 The Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is a futuristic handheld blaster that boasts an iconic blue armor and a yellow coil that works as a barrel.

This weapon blaster is perhaps the most unique weapon featured in GTA Online. It fires a glowing beam that explodes upon impact with the target. Like the Stun Gun, the Up-n-Atomizer recharges its shots after every two seconds.

Deadliness aside, this weapon is super cool to mess around with in-game. A few shots are enough to turn anyone into a mass of blood and gore.

The Up-n-Atomizer can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $399,000.

#3 The Deluxo

Based on a DeLorean DMC-12 from the popular movie Back To The Future, the Deluxo is one of the most fascinating futuristic cars featured in GTA Online.

The car is equipped with gull-wing doors and has the ability to fly over the sprawling city in the game.

The Deluxo can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,721,500.

#2 The Scramjet

The overall design of the Scramjet is inspired by the popular Vigilante. However, while the Vigilante is all about rough edges and sharp corners, the Scramjet seems to have a soft spot for style.

This flying car boasts a surprisingly unique design and is super fun to mess around with. What's more, it comes equipped with machine guns and a powerful missile launcher.

The Scramjet can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,480,000 in GTA Online.

#1 The Oppressor Mk II

When it comes to futuristic flying vehicles, the Oppressor MK II easily tops this list.

Above ground, this flying bike is recorded at a maximum speed of 130 mph and boasts high acceleration, nimble handling and great traction. Above water, the Oppressor MK II functions pretty much like a hovercraft and features unbeatable speed and acceleration.

The flying motorbike comes equipped with explosive machine guns and devastating missile launchers.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,890,250.